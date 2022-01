Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week and is thought to be with her father.Leona Peach was last seen in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbot in Devon on the morning of Monday December 20.It is believed she may have left home to be with her father Billy Peach who lives in Bideford, north Devon.Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for Mr Peach or Leona to get in touch with them, or Leona’s family in Newton Abbot, to let them know she is safe.Members of the public with any...

