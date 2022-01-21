ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Charles' goddaughter India Hicks shared unseen photos of her royal wedding dress, which took 17 months to design

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PlcP_0drqcQrv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6pvR_0drqcQrv00
India Hicks' royal wedding.

Photo by David Loftus for India Hicks/Brides

  • Prince Charles' goddaughter India Hicks shared unseen photos of her wedding.
  • Hicks and David Flint Wood tied the knot in September after 26 years together.
  • The bride's dress was designed by Emilia Wickstead and inspired by Grace Kelly.

Prince Charles' second cousin and goddaughter, India Hicks , married David Flint Wood in Oxfordshire, England, on September 10.

The couple marked their four-month anniversary by sharing previously unseen photos of the wedding in Brides' "Royal Issue."

Hicks — who served as a bridesmaid at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding — shared new details about her wedding dress, which was designed by Emilia Wickstead. The long-sleeved, high neck gown was inspired by Grace Kelly, according to Brides, and took 17 months to design.

She completed the look with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels, and a brooch borrowed from her mother.

"It was my grandmother's, actually. It's diamonds with a touch of blue," Hicks told Brides. "I pinned it to the back of my dress because Emilia Wickstead, who designed my dress, didn't want anything on the front because she thought it would ruin the look — the very clean look that we've spent 17 months designing."

"The brooch was my something borrowed and blue, the old was obviously me, and the new was the dress," Hicks, 54, joked. The groom wore a suit by Ralph Lauren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcbHT_0drqcQrv00
The royal wedding party.

Photo by David Loftus for India Hicks/Brides

The couple, who have been in a relationship for 26 years, have five children together, according to the Mail Online: Wesley, 24, Felix, 24, Amory, 22, Conrad, 18, and Domino, 13.

Hicks told Brides that their children had "very distinct roles" at the wedding.

"Wesley MC'd at the dinner the night before, Amory gave a speech, Conrad read in church, and Felix gave me away. Domino was the chief bridesmaid," she said.

The bride said she previously had no desire to get married.

"For 26 years I had said, 'No, I didn't, I didn't need to be married. I didn't need to be somebody's wife. I didn't need to say his vows," Hicks told the publication.

"And, actually, I discovered that I did need it. I did want to be somebody, his wife. And it was meaningful, to be at a church together. It's been really lovely saying, my husband, and for him to say, his wife," she added.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Albert of Monaco's Four Children Appear in Their First Public Photo Together

Prince Albert of Monaco's four children have appeared in their first public photo together. Jazmin Grimaldi, Albert's 29-year-old daughter from his brief relationship with American Tamara Rotolo, recently shared a slideshow of images on Instagram looking back on highlights from 2021. One snap showed her with her arms around her half-siblings: Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, Albert's 18-year-old son with Nicole Coste, who met the prince while working as a flight attendant in 1997, and 7-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, his children with Princess Charlene.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Conrad
Person
Prince Charles
Person
India Hicks
Person
Ralph Lauren
Hello Magazine

Royals wearing tiaras for the first time - 12 glittering photos

Seeing the royals wearing their finest tiaras is always one of our highlights. Opportunities to display glittering jewels are quite rare, but it was once commonplace for the royals to wear tiaras to film premieres and balls. For the Queen and the British royal family, sparkling headwear is now usually...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Photos#Royal Wedding#British Royal Family#Uk#Christian
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
CELEBRITIES
People

Princess Diana's Soaking Wet Hair in This Photo with Pavarotti Tells an Extraordinary Story

Princess Diana had many memorable hair moments over the years — including a rare wet look alongside Luciano Pavarotti. Photographer Anwar Hussein — whose work chronicling Diana's journey from "Shy Di" in 1980 to the confident icon she became before her tragic death in 1997 at age 36 appears in Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access, a "walk-through documentary" currently open in Chicago and Los Angeles, with New York City next — tells PEOPLE in this week's issue the story behind the rain-soaked snap.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

11 of the most lavish gifts Kate Middleton has received from the royal family

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has received several royal family heirlooms. These have included some special pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, as well as precious treasures from the Queen. Her Majesty has also bestowed various honours upon her granddaughter-in-law. Take a look at some...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Charles and Camilla’s ‘secret son’ reveals proof of his royal blood

Simon Dorante-Day has been trying to convince the whole world that he is in fact the ‘love child’ of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles and it looks like he will stop at nothing to prove his true lineage. After several weeks of staying mum about his link to the royals, the Australian made a sensational comeback on 4 January.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

40 Kate Middleton Royal Fashion Moments That Stopped Us in Our Tracks

When you picture the royals, the first thing that can come to mind is their dazzling style. From extravagant gowns to expensive jewelry — or in Princess Diana’s case, her impeccable streetwear style — the royals always come dressed for success from head to toe. And after many Diana-less years, there was one royal in particular who made us fall back in love with Palace fashion: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince William's favourite birthday photo of Kate Middleton revealed

One of the three portraits released to mark the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday on Sunday was chosen by her husband, Prince William, and their children, it has been revealed. According to Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, who conducted an interview with photographer Paolo Roversi, the black and white close-up...
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Will Prince Charles Remove His Sister From The Firm When He Becomes King? Royal Officially Back To Work After Isolation

Princess Anne would reportedly remain a key figure in the monarchy if Prince Charles becomes king. There is no denying that Princess Anne has become an important part of Queen Elizabeth’s record-breaking reign even if she is not the heir apparent. The Princess Royal performs official royal duties and engagements on behalf of Her Majesty.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

265K+
Followers
21K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy