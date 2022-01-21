ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Meat Loaf had a TV show and new music in the works when he died, and offered to make Cameo clips as recently as 8 weeks ago

By Sinéad Baker
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwSOv_0drqcJw400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vevQw_0drqcJw400
Meat Loaf performs in Germany in January 2003

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

  • Meat Loaf's death at the age of 74 was announced on Thursday, without giving a cause.
  • In recent months, the star appeared full of energy for upcoming projects.
  • He spoke of recording new music, working on a TV show, and recording fan-requested clips on Cameo.

Meat Loaf had been working on a TV show and new music as recently less than two months before it was announced that he had died.

The singer's Facebook page reported his death on Thursday, without specifying a cause. He was 74.

The star appeared to be planning a full work schedule only recently. He had been working on a four-song EP with new music.

And on November 29, a post on his Facebook page said: "Hoping the TV show will start up in March," after planned filming in the preceding months.

He was working on a relationship competition reality TV show named after his hit single "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)."

He was an executive producer for the show, and described it as "a relationship show and a rock concert." It is not clear when the show was due to air, or whether any filming did indeed take place.

His November Facebook post, the last one he shared before his death, Meat Loaf also said that he was making videos for fans on Cameo.

The platform lets people pay to receive personalized videos from celebrities.

Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, wrote: "YES KIDS IT'S TRUE....I am back on Cameo for all of December and till January the 3rd."

He continued: "So come on to Cameo and book something for you, a great Friend, or anyone in your Family. Love You, God Bless, Be Well, and most of all Stay Safe. Meat."

He sold more than 100 million albums, including the best-selling "Bat out of Hell," and was an actor in films like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

You can read Insider's full story on his passing and decades-long career here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Meat Loaf death: How the iconic singer got his unusual stage name

The singer known as Meat Loaf, who was behind hits including “Bat Out Of Hell”, has died aged 74.News of his death was announced on a post shared to his official Facebook page, stating that “the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight” (20 January).His wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends were with the singer in the hours leading up to his death.Meat Loaf’s birth name was Marvin Lee Aday, but he later officially changed it to Michael/ He was behind other songs including the 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love”.Prior to his career as a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf Dies: Cher & More Stars Honor The Rocker After His Death At 74

After Meat Loaf’s death, celebrities flooded social media with tributes to the rocker by posting sweet messages in his honor. Meat Loaf had an incredible impact, not only on his fans, but on fellow celebrities who knew and loved him, as well. The legendary entertainer died on Jan. 20, and social media was full of tributes following his passing. Several celebrities weighed in with their own messages of love and support. Cher was one of the first stars to comment on the news, writing on Twitter, “Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did “Dead Ringer.” Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meat Loaf
Shropshire Star

Singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

The news was announced in a Facebook post. American singer Meat Loaf, known for hits like Bat Out Of Hell, has died at the age of 74, his family has announced. A post on his official Facebook page said the star’s wife Deborah was at his side. It read:...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Reuters
E! News

Singer Meat Loaf Dead at 74: Cher and More Stars Pay Tribute

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a beloved performer. Meat Loaf, née Michael Lee Aday, has died at the age of 74, a statement on his official Facebook page confirmed early Friday, Jan. 21. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the message began. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Rock legend and 'Bat Out of Hell' hitmaker Meat Loaf dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the rock singer who won fame with multiple power ballads and sold millions of albums, has died at 74, according to a post on his official Facebook page early Friday. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Dana Patrick Has Lived a Private Life Since Appearing in Meat Loaf's 1993 Music Video

On Jan. 20, 2022, legendary singer and actor Meat Loaf passed away at the age of 74. His cause of death isn't clear, but his impact on music culture definitely is. His album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best selling of all time. "His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies," said a statement in part on his Facebook page.
MUSIC
News 4 Buffalo

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf Dead At 74: Rocker Passes Away With Wife & Daughters By His Side

Meat Loaf, the iconic rocker who had a career that spanned decades, has passed away at the age of 74. His family confirmed the news via his official Facebook page. (UPDATE: JAN. 21, 2022 AT 1:10 P.M. ET): The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Meat Loaf’s death to HollywoodLife. “I can confirm that Michael Lee Aday has been reported to our office as he has passed away. No cause or manner of death is available at this time.”
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVLine

Meat Loaf, Grammy-Winning Singer and Rocky Horror Star, Dead at 74

Grammy winner Meat Loaf, the “Bat Out of Hell” singer whose acting credits include the cult classic film Rocky Horror Picture Show and Syfy’s Ghost Wars, has died at the age of 74. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” Meat Loaf’s family said in a statement to Deadline. “From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!” Meat Loaf, whose...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Music: Dallas Native and Rock Legend Meat Loaf Has Died

·Rock singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. ·According to his official Facebook page, the legendary performer passed away last night at the age of 74. ·Born Michael Lee Aday, he exploded onto the music scene in 1977 with the release of his album "Bat Out of Hell," which remains one of the best-selling albums of all time.
MUSIC
Insider

Insider

265K+
Followers
21K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy