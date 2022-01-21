ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Which housing markets are most at risk from COVID-19 pandemic?

By Duffie Osental
mpamag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey, Illinois, and parts of California had the highest concentrations of housing markets at risk from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a new report from real estate analytics firm ATTOM. ATTOM’s 2021 special coronavirus report revealed that New...

www.mpamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Long-term mortgage rates continue rise; 30-year breaks 3.5%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to rise this week. The rate on the benchmark 30-year loan breached 3.5%.Home loan rates have been running in recent weeks at levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. They remain at historically low levels, however.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan rose to 3.56% from 3.45% last week. By contrast, it stood at 2.77% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 2.79% from 2.62% last week.Mortgage...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
California State
Local
California Business
State
Illinois State
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
mpamag.com

Home equity lenders – what their growth hinges on

With an eye toward “significant growth” fueled by potential aversion to refinancing amid higher interest rates, Philadelphia-based home equity lender Spring EQ has announced a pair of key additions to shepherd its envisioned expansion. David Haggert (pictured top right) has joined the company as chief marketing officer while...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Chicago Metropolitan Area#New York City#Attom
mpamag.com

Which asset class benefited from a pandemic-driven boost in demand?

The pandemic has prompted intensified activity in the townhouse segment as Canadians continue to search for more affordable options and wider indoor spaces, according to a new study by Altus Group. During the first three quarters of 2021, sales activity involving new townhouses accelerated in Vancouver, Calgary, and the Greater...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Variable rate mortgages in Canada – what will happen in 2022?

Canadian variable mortgage rates will likely see a major increase in 2022, according to projections by BMO. “On the variable side, 100 basis points or more of BoC tightening is in the cards over the course of this year,” said Robert Kavcic, economist at BMO. “For housing, the shift into lower-rate variable mortgages in 2021 kept the fire going, but the market will no longer be able to hide from higher rates this year.”
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thecentersquare.com

Report: Some California housing markets at risk of pandemic economic impacts

(The Center Square) – Several California housing markets are among the most vulnerable to economic impacts from the pandemic, according to a new study released Thursday that highlights the impact of COVID-19 on housing markets across the United States. The report completed by Irvine-based research group ATTOM focused on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

With inventory low and rates rising, home sales fall

Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows. Existing home sales fell 4.6% last month from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 6.2 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. Even with the decline, December's figures closed out a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million homes last year, the Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Vancouver housing market is on a roll

In the Metro Vancouver area, home buyer demand remains “well in excess” of long-term averages while supply continues to decline across the region, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. A total of 43,999 home sales took place in the region in 2021, growing by 42.2%...
REAL ESTATE
The Press

HOUSING MARKETS AT RISK FROM PANDEMIC DOWNTURNS CONCENTRATED IN NEW JERSEY, ILLINOIS AND CALIFORNIA

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, curator of the nation's premier property database, today released its fourth-quarter 2021 Special Coronavirus Report spotlighting county-level housing markets around the United States that are more or less vulnerable to damage from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic still endangering the U.S. economy. The report shows that New Jersey, Illinois and parts of California had the highest concentrations of the most at-risk markets in the fourth quarter - with the biggest clusters still in the New York City and Chicago areas. The West, meanwhile, remained far less exposed outside of California.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Non-QM solutions in a volatile-rate environment

With mortgage rates bouncing up and down, it’s important for mortgage originators to have a product in their toolbag that offers consistency and flexibility. That’s where non-QM loan products come in. “There’s a lot of rate movement in the agency products,” said Will Fisher, executive vice president, non-conforming,...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy