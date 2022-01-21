ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

NBC cancels Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ after four seasons

By OneAdmin
wnns.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC has canceled ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, after four seasons. ‘Game of Game’ featured DeGeneres leading contestants through upsized versions of...

www.wnns.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Ellen DeGeneres Just Received The Most Devastating News–What Does It Mean For Her Career?

First the Ellen show came to an end, and now this?. After four seasons, NBC just cancelled the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, as first reported by Deadline. The show, which premiered in 2017, usually sees DeGeneres and sidekick host Stephen “tWitch” Boss guide contestants through twelve mini games for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ellen DeGeneres Is Saying Goodbye to Another Show in 2022

Watch: FUNNIEST Ellen DeGeneres PCA Acceptance Speeches. Ellen's Game of Games is putting the "Go" in "Know or Go." On Jan. 18, it was revealed that Ellen's Game of Games would not be renewed for a fifth season, according to Deadline. The game show, which premiered in 2017 on NBC, concluded its fourth—and final—season in May 2021. In the unscripted series, Ellen DeGeneres, with the help of announcer and sidekick, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, led contestants through a series of games—based on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—as they competed for a chance to win a cash prize of $100,000.
TV & VIDEOS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

KSDK reporter appeared Wednesday on 'Ellen Degeneres Show'

Describing the incident as "a gift," KSDK reporter Michelle Li appeared Wednesday on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" to talk about anti-Asian sentiments aimed at her. On New Year's Day, Li reported on traditional foods eaten on the holiday to bring good luck. At the end of the segment, Li noted that "I ate dumpling soup; that's what a lot of Koreans do."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Degeneres
southernillinoisnow.com

In Brief: ‘Game’ over for Ellen at NBC; ‘Picard’ returning March 3, and more

NBC has canceled the Ellen Degeneres game show Ellen’s Game of Games after four seasons, coinciding with the conclusion of DeGeneres’ long-running daytime talk show, ﻿Ellen, set to end in the spring after 19 seasons, according to Deadline. DeGeneres served as host and executive producer of Ellen’s Game of Games, which includes supersized versions of the most popular games from the talk show…
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Game Of Games#Emmys
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Ellen DeGeneres Saw Her Ratings Drop Across The Board, As Another Of Her Shows Gets Cancelled

The end is near for Ellen DeGerenes’ daytime talk show run, as the veteran host is set to conclude her eponymous series this spring after a 19-season run. During this final stretch of episodes, DeGeneres has continued to welcome a variety of stars to the studios, yet the slew of celebrity guests don’t appear to be resulting in higher ratings. The show has had a difficult time maintaining its audience as of late and numbers are reportedly continuing to drop across the board. And on top of all of this, Degeneres recently saw another one of her shows get cancelled.
CELEBRITIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Small Fortune: Cancelled by NBC, No Season Two for Miniatures Game Show

There’s a little bad news for fans of the Small Fortune TV series. NBC has cancelled the competition series so there won’t be a second season. Based on the British game show of the same name, the Small Fortune TV series is hosted by Lil Rel Howery. In each episode, teams of three people from various backgrounds (first responders, Olympians, etc.) compete in the tiniest of challenges for a chance to win big money. In order to win, players must face heart-pounding tasks set in real-world destinations that test their precision and technique. Teams that make it to the end must tackle one last teeny-tiny and epic game — the “Big Little Heist”. If players can control their nerves and avoid the slightest mistake, they will walk away with a $250,000 cash prize.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wnns.com

Daniel Radcliffe to star as Weird Al Yankovic in upcoming biopic

Daniel Radcliffe will star as “Weird Al” Yankovic for the upcoming biopic, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, that will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel. Radcliffe will take on the role in a new film focusing on Yankovic’s career as a pop culture parody icon.
MOVIES
Fox News

'Bringing Up Bates' Season 11 will not air after abrupt cancellation

UPtv announced that the reality series "Bringing Up Bates" will not air Season 11 as originally planned. The network announced last September that a new season of the TV show, which follows Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their 19 kids, would premiere on Feb. 10. The show kicked off in 2015 after the family appearing on the Duggar family’s "19 Kids and Counting" in 2011 before getting their own TLC show, "United Bates of America," in 2012.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy