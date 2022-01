FOXBORO (CBS) — Bill Belichick isn’t usually in a very chipper mood when his Patriots lose. That goes tenfold when his team gets embarrassed in a playoff game, and the Patriots were certainly embarrassed by the Bills in a 47-17 drubbing in the Wild Card Round over the weekend. But even if he wasn’t in a particularly good mood following his team’s defeat, Belichick made sure to seek out the guy who was most responsible for that loss. That would be Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who led Buffalo to the end zone on all seven of the team’s drives before the...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO