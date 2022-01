MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota Twins on Thursday announced that Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar will be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame. Gardenhire is a former Twins manager and coach, Gladden is a former outfielder and radio broadcaster and Tovar is a former infielder and outfielder. They will be the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the Hall of Fame, respectively. Congratulations to the #MNTwins Hall of Fame Class of 2022! We can't wait to celebrate during Hall of Fame Weekend in August. pic.twitter.com/aWHSWiIxcQ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 20, 2022 “The Minnesota Twins are thrilled about the...

