Do vitamin D supplements help with diabetes, weight loss, and blood pressure?

Vitamin D is a nutrient your body needs for building and maintaining healthy bones.

That’s because your body can only absorb calcium, the primary component of bone when vitamin D is present. Vitamin D also regulates many other cellular functions in your body.

It may help to promote healthy bones and teeth, support immune, brain, and nervous system health, regulate insulin levels and support diabetes management, support lung function and cardiovascular health, and influence the expression of genes involved in cancer development.

People get vitamin D through food and by exposure to sunlight. For most adults, vitamin D deficiency isn’t a concern.

Some, especially those with dark skin and adults older than 65, are at higher risk of the condition.

Those with higher vitamin D levels tend to have lower rates of obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, but is it cause and effect? Interventional trials finally put vitamin D to the test.

