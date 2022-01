Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new Billion Dollar Rescue Plan for small businesses as part of the 2022 State of the State. Small businesses, accounting for 98 percent of all businesses statewide, are the backbone of New York’s economy and under the Governor’s plan, the state will be supporting these entities through a variety of initiatives focusing on growing the businesses of the future, helping new businesses struggling to establish themselves and providing tax relief. Additionally, to support New York’s restaurant industry, a sector that has especially been hit hard by COVID-19, the Governor will introduce legislation to permanently allow the sale of to-go drinks for bars and restaurants statewide.

