Albertsons and the omni-channel household - bringing joy to grocery shopping

By Stuart Lauchlan
diginomica.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast time diginomica checked in on US grocery giant Albertsons Companies omni-channel progress, the stated ambition of CEO Vivek Sankaran was to bring “joy to grocery shopping” via ongoing digital transformation. Flash forward to the start of 2022 and it looks like progress is being made to realise this goal with...

diginomica.com

Related
CBS Boston

Market Basket ‘Stole The Number 3 Position From Trader Joe’s’ In New Grocery Retailer Rankings

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Massachusetts-based Market Basket is moving up in a new ranking of America’s best grocery retailers. The report from customer data science company dunnhumby, released this month, has the Demoulas-owned chain “leap frogging three retailers” to land at No. 3 in its ranking. “Market Basket stole the number three position from Trader Joe’s, with its continued excellence on Price and Operations, while simultaneously making its biggest Covid-era improvements in Speed,” the report states. “Market Basket is also like Trader Joe’s in that they don’t have a Digital offering. They have built value propositions based on what their specific Customers want.” Amazon...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Adds BJ’s Stores To SNAP Online Food Buying Program

WESTBORO (CBS) — Massachusetts residents who get help buying food from the government can now use their SNAP EBT benefits to order groceries online from BJ’s stores. BJ’s joins Stop & Shop, Walmart, Amazon, Aldi, Hannaford, Price Chopper and Stop & Shop in the online buying program. More than $122 million in SNAP benefits have been spent for online grocery shopping in Massachusetts, the state said. BJ’s has 25 locations in Massachusetts. “SNAP remains an important tool to help fight food insecurity by putting money directly into the hands of over 590,000 households and supporting our local communities, retailers and their employees,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Amy Kershaw in a statement. “Expanding approved online retailers promotes equity and safety for our residents receiving SNAP, allowing low-income households access to the same purchasing choices as other shoppers.” SNAP eligibility can be checked at DTAConnect.com. Benefits cannot be used to pay for grocery delivery fees.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

More Than 70% of U.S. Households Ordered Groceries Online in 2021

That's a wrap: Online grocery sales in the U.S. ended 2021 on a high note, totaling $8.9 billion in December—up more than 3% from $8.6 billion in November—and reaching $97.7 billion for the year, Brick Meets Click and Mercatus reported in their latest survey of the grocery e-commerce scene.
BARRINGTON, IL
