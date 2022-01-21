8 things that can destroy your mental health

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Have you wondered if you’re doing things that are bad for your mental health?

From day to night, you do things that affect your day for better or for worse. Oftentimes, you may not even notice that the things you do are harmful to your mental health.

To help you become more aware, here are a few common things that would destroy your mental health.

These things include perfectionism, problematic smartphone use, sleep loss, constantly comparing yourself to others, and more.

While not considered a mental illness itself, perfectionism is a common factor in many mental disorders, particularly those based on compulsive thoughts and behaviors.

Excessive smartphone use is associated with difficulties in cognitive-emotion regulation, impulsivity, impaired cognitive function, addiction to social networking, shyness and low self-esteem.

People with sleep loss may be more likely to feel anxious, depressed or suicidal. be more likely to have psychotic episodes – poor sleep can trigger mania, psychosis or paranoia, or make existing symptoms worse.

Note: This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

Source: Psych2Go (Shared via CC-BY)