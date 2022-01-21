ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to check your blood sugar correctly

 1 day ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

People with diabetes should check their blood glucose levels regularly.

Most of the time they do not know how to check blood sugar correctly.

The blood sugar test results help you and your doctor manage diabetes which helps you avoid diabetes complications.

Blood sugar testing requires the use of a blood sugar meter. The meter measures the amount of sugar in a small sample of blood, usually from your fingertip, that you place on a disposable test strip.

Your doctor or diabetes educator can recommend an appropriate device for you. He or she can also help you learn how to use your meter.

Talk with your doctor about how often you need to record your blood sugar results. The readings given by many devices can now be downloaded to a computer.

If you manually log your results, record the date, time, test results, medication and dose, and diet and exercise information. Bring your record of results with you to your doctor’s appointments.

This video provides you some tips to check blood sugar correctly.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

Source: SugarMD (Shared via CC-BY)

