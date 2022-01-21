With Black and Latino aldermen at odds over new Chicago ward map, attention turns to racial crossover voting: ‘I think they’re being hoodwinked’

The fight at City Hall over a new ward map could end up in court. The map is redrawn every 10 years based on new Census data. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago’s ward map fight has lurched into the new year with aldermen digging in their heels. But some are focused on a recent federal court ruling as aim to hash out their differences rather than let voters decide in a referendum.

The December decision in a legal challenge to the Democratic-drawn state legislative districts might help predict the outcome of a costly lawsuit that could result from the increasingly contentious city remap face-off.

Or, depending on who you talk to, it might not.

But with the council’s Black Caucus and Latino Caucus at loggerheads over their respective proposals, the implications of the ruling have taken center stage in recent weeks.

During a Friday hearing of the City Council Rules Committee, Allan Lichtman, an expert on redistricting efforts who provided analysis on Democrats’ behalf in the federal case, said he believes both the map favored by most Black aldermen and the one preferred by most Latino aldermen would meet the federal Voting Rights Act, based on the ruling in the recent state legislative districts case. Lichtman added, however, that he only studied the maps’ Latino representation, not that of Black residents or other protected groups under the Voting Rights Act.

But Lichtman argued that the Latino Caucus’ use of the city’s total Latino population to craft its map would make it tough for Latinos to win in all the Latino wards, because of the number of Latino Chicagoans who are either younger than 18 or aren’t U.S. citizens, meaning they can’t vote.

While the 2020 U.S. Census showed Latinos make up nearly 30% of the city’s residents, the group’s citizen voting-age share of Chicago’s population is just 20.7%, according to Lichtman.

The map favored by the Black Caucus seems likely to give the Latino Caucus a better chance to win in Latino-majority wards, he said.

However, Burt Odelson, an attorney for the Latino Caucus, told aldermen Friday that Lichtman’s analysis doesn’t take into account Chicago’s particularities.

“If you haven’t walked a precinct in Chicago, then your opinion is a theoretical opinion based on numbers from elsewhere, not from the city of Chicago,” Odelson said. “We are unique.”

The Latino Caucus has repeatedly rejected using citizen voting-age population as the standard to craft the new ward map.

Many backers of the map proposal that has the support of more than 30 of the City Council’s 50 aldermen, including nearly the entire Black Caucus, point to the court ruling. A three-judge panel in the case upheld a Democratic redrawing of the state’s 177 legislative district boundaries .

The judges agreed with arguments from Democrats who said Illinois’ history of racial crossover voting meant Latino candidates can get elected without the court mandating additional Latino-majority districts.

Supporters of the Black Caucus map say the same argument would hold sway if Chicago Latino aldermen filed a lawsuit, making it tougher for them to persuade a judge to overturn the map backed by the Black Caucus and its allies if that version won in a referendum.

Prior to Friday’s meeting, Lichtman said the findings in that case “certainly could apply” to the Chicago ward remap fight.

“The analysis found that in primaries it’s quite common for Latino and non-Latino voters to vote for the same candidates,” said Lichtman.

“Anything over 40% (minority makeup of a district) — because of lack of sharp polarization in voting — is sufficient,” and the election analysis in the case included looks at voting patterns in some Chicago precincts, Lichtman said.

The Latino Caucus lawyers dismissed the idea the court’s state redistricting decision has implications for Chicago.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

“That case took a tertiary look at racial voting patterns between whites and Latinos,” said Victor Reyes, who’s on the Latino Caucus legal team in the remap fight. “There’s nothing in that case about racial pattern voting between Latinos and Blacks.”

Odelson added that because Chicago municipal elections are nonpartisan, “the court ruling just has no bearing on the ward remap situation.”

Though a majority of the City Council backs the Black Caucus map, Odelson said he would be happy to let voters decide in a referendum.

“I believe we have the more representative map. I think we win,” he said.

That view is misguided, according to Harris, who has clashed with Latino Caucus aldermen in recent Rules Committee meetings over how to try to proceed in achieving a single compromise map.

“They have so many novices on their side who haven’t even been through the remap process before,” Harris said. “I think they’re being hoodwinked by people on their side.”

A group of 15 aldermen filed a petition in December to get the Latino Caucus-backed “Coalition Map” on the June referendum, while saying they would keep negotiating with their colleagues.

They will lose if they go to a referendum, Harris said, because 34 or more aldermen will work in their wards to get voters to support the other version.

“The numbers are on our side,” she said.

If at least 41 aldermen vote to pass a single version of the map, that would forestall the referendum. Harris said she hopes to get there before the deadline, 40 days before the June 28 Illinois primary.

The last remap that went to referendum followed the 1990 U.S. census, and taxpayers ended up footing a $20 million legal bill when supporters of the map that lost at the ballot box filed a federal lawsuit.

The court fight dragged on for six years. Harris has predicted the taxpayer-funded legal bills for a court case over this ward map could hit $40 million.

The Rules Committee map creates 16 Black-majority wards, 14 Latino wards and an additional ward with a Black plurality. The Latino map has 16 Black-majority wards and 15 Latino-majority wards. Backers of both maps say the maps would create the city’s first Asian-majority ward.

jebyrne@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @_johnbyrne