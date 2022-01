Mikel Arteta has given his backing to make changes to the current criteria required for Premier League games to be postponed despite Arsenal’s use of them to call off last weekend’s match with Tottenham.The Gunners are set to host Liverpool on Thursday for a place in the Carabao Cup final but will not be in the “best condition” according to their manager with the unavailability of several players already forcing them to successfully request Sunday’s north London derby to be rearranged.Injuries, suspension, Covid-19 cases and those away on international duty have depleted Arsenal and meant they were unable to field...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO