Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce to Hold Meeting in Casper

At a virtual meeting, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss regulations requiring reservations for big game and small game hunting in the Jefferson County portion of Golden Gate Canyon where hunting is permitted; permitting kiteboarding through special activity permits at Navajo State Park; changing the fee charged for exchanged licenses; modifying multiple GMU boundaries; and an annual review of big game regulations, including annual changes to season dates, limited license areas, and manner of take provisions for bighorn sheep, mountain goat, deer, elk, pronghorn antelope, moose and bear; amending the maximum allowable let-off percentage for handheld bows, amending the fluorescent orange/pink requirements during the overlapping archery and muzzleloader seasons, and a price study on the Keep Colorado Wild Pass.
