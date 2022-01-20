ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce to Hold Meeting in Casper

By Sam Haut
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce announced that they will be holding a meeting on Jan. 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Casper to discuss "improving public access, private landowner matters, and preference points." The task force was formed to study wildlife policy issues that face the state of...

Casper, WY
Government
