Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce to Hold Meeting in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - From Wednesday January 12 to Friday January 14 the Ramkota Hotel in Casper will be hosting the Wyoming Ground Water Associations annual conference. The conference is held each year to promote continued education in the ground water industry. License holders with the WGWA are required to have eighteen points of continuing education every three years to keep their license. The conference allows people from around Wyoming and neighboring states to receive the points for these licenses.

CASPER, WY ・ 10 DAYS AGO