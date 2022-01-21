ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

By grant
trfradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical,...

trfradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
97.1 FM Talk

Rocker Meat Loaf dead at 74

Rocker Meat Loaf dead at 74- The Marc Cox Show mourns the passing of Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf, on Thursday. Meat Loaf is well-known for his album Bat Out of Hell.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Steinman
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Meat Loaf
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat Out Of Hell#Anthems#Ap
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Essence

Photos Of Regina King And Son Ian Through The Years

For the Oscar winner, her son was her biggest supporter, her greatest accomplishment, and a constant presence by his mom's side. Many hearts are heavy right now as people think of actress Regina King and her family following the loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr. News of the 26-year-old’s passing came from King early Saturday (January 22) morning, with the star sharing with PEOPLE that her son “is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.” Most important it seems was the happiness of King to him. Since he was a young boy, he was by her side on the red carpet as she worked to get her career to where it is now. He also watched her juggle her many roles with her most important role of all, being his mom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Tom T Hall death: Country music songwriter who wrote for Johnny Cash died by suicide, aged 85

Country Hall of Famer Tom T Hall died by suicide aged 85 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee last year, it has emerged.The musician, born Thomas T Hall, was a highly-regarded songwriter in country music, known for hits including “Harper Valley PTA”, performed by Jeannie C Riley in 1968, and others such as “Homecoming” and “That’s How I Got to Memphis”. Known fondly by fans as “The Storyteller”, Hall wrote a total of 12 No 1 hit songs and a further 26 Top 10s, and is ranked on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest songwriters of all...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Has Reportedly Been Acting Like a ‘Diva’ Since Getting Together With Kim Kardashian

It seems like things are still smooth sailing for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Though neither the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum nor the King of Staten Island star have spoken publicly about their relationship, the two have been spotted on date nights and even taking a vacation together. But now it seems that Davidson’s high-profile relationship might be affecting his work, as a new report claims Davidson’s behavior on the set of Saturday Night Live has changed. “Pete has become a total diva at SNL,” a source shared with The Sun, via The Mirror. “He missed the first few days of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy