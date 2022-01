Covid has thrown the world upside down. We are all frustrated and stressed from our limited opportunities to do things like before. Making decision during a less than alert period is never good. Chances are you, a loved one or friend, are not going to be in an accident this week. However, it takes so little to plan now, while you are not stressed, to think of who you would call if you, a family member or friend, were rear ended and injured OR arrested for a DUI.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO