Cheating has been a big problem in Call of Duty: Warzone for quite some time, and many hoped that the much-hyped debut of the Ricochet anti-cheat software would help to set things right. Unfortunately, many players say that hasn't been the case, including Dr Disrespect, who was taken out by a cheater during a recent stream. Dr Disrespect has made a name for himself over the years thanks to his over-the-top reactions, but the streamer was fairly calm following the loss, instead using the occasion to mock Ricochet, and the minimal impact it has had on the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO