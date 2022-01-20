18 PPP loans provided to small businesses in ZIP Code 62421 in 2020

- 2020 employee engagement score: 72.5 (5.1% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 62.5 - One-year score change: +10 - Agency workforce size: large The Department of the Treasury is responsible for operating and maintaining systems that are critical to the nation’s federal finances. This includes collecting taxes and overseeing national banks, which involves printing and minting the country’s paper currency. Its staff consists mostly of financial professionals such as accountants, financial analysts, and budget analysts but there are other industries hired by the Department of the Treasury such as human resources professionals and information technology specialists. Employees are satisfied with how The Department of Treasury has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisor leadership, and work-life balance.

