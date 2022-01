On Tuesday night, Jonatan Berggren netted a career-high four assists in a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL. The 21-year-old has been scoring at an alarming rate; through 30 games, he has 27 points, just two points shy of the team’s lead. To outsiders, this came as a bit of a shock. Typically, European players struggle with transitioning to North American ice due to their smaller rinks. Berggren, however, appears to have taken it in stride. It seems like Red Wings fans are treated to a new highlight reel-worthy play every week.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO