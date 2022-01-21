ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘There’s a mistake when public health authorities act like a priesthood’: Steven Pinker on rationality, the pandemic, and objective truth

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Hub Dialogue is a conversation between The Hub’s executive director Rudyard Griffiths and world-renowned cognitive scientist Steven Pinker about rationality and how our move towards political and social tribalism is threatening our collective commitment to objectivity and truth. Pinker is the Johnston family professor of psychology...

