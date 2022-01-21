Report: Philly police struggle solving cases as shootings rise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a Philadelphia man on Wednesday who shot a thief that tried to steal his car. Steven Thompson has been charged with not having a license for his gun after he shot and killed a man for attempting to steal his car in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday. The incident happened on 58th Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway early Tuesday morning. Investigators say the suspect died after he drove away from the scene in his own car, and crashed into a school bus. Police say the incident was an attempted theft of the vehicle or attempted theft of a catalytic converter. Thompson was not injured during the incident. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO