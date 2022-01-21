ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Philly police struggle solving cases as shootings rise

By Taylor Allen
The Philadelphia Police Department's clearance rates for shootings — which the city uses to calculate the share of cases solved — are dropping as gun violence increases, according to the latest city controller report. Why it matters: Philadelphia's gun...

