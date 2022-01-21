NBC cancels Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ after four seasons

There’s a little bad news for fans of the Small Fortune TV series. NBC has cancelled the competition series so there won’t be a second season. Based on the British game show of the same name, the Small Fortune TV series is hosted by Lil Rel Howery. In each episode, teams of three people from various backgrounds (first responders, Olympians, etc.) compete in the tiniest of challenges for a chance to win big money. In order to win, players must face heart-pounding tasks set in real-world destinations that test their precision and technique. Teams that make it to the end must tackle one last teeny-tiny and epic game — the “Big Little Heist”. If players can control their nerves and avoid the slightest mistake, they will walk away with a $250,000 cash prize.

