No weekend plans? Break out the tweed

🧥 Don your finest vintage and join the 10th annual St. Pete Tweed Ride , a fundraiser for the nonprofit St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club.

4pm Saturday at the club, 559 Mirror Lake Dr.

Tea and scones before the ride; dinner, live music and Cycle Brewing beers after. Members $40, others $50, under 17 free.

🏴‍☠️ The Children's Gasparilla parade kicks off at 11am Saturday with a bike safety rodeo, followed by the air show at noon, preschooler stroll at 1pm, children's parade at 3:30pm, nighttime air show at 6pm and fireworks at 6:30pm.

Parades run along Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard. Parking and map here . Free!

🚮 Ocean Aid 360, Tampa Bay Watch, and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are organizing volunteer boaters to participate in a family-friendly marine debris removal effort Saturday at Belleair Causeway and Fort De Soto Park boat ramp. Register here .