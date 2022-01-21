ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ozark Season 4, Part 1 is a Haunting Portrait of What the Byrdes Have Become

By Brady Langmann
Esquire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou ever wonder what a dark-sided version of The Incredibles, following a family of four remarkable individuals who turn horribly, horribly wrong, would look like? Well, scout no further than Season Four of Ozark, which dropped the first half of its two-part final season on Netflix on Friday. After...

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

What Time is Ozark Season 4 Coming on Netflix?

Ozark Season 4 is just around the corner. Fans of the critically-acclaimed American crime drama have been waiting for the final season to arrive on Netflix since the third season premiered on the streaming service in March 2020. There will be a total of fourteen episodes, but Season 4 will...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Hublitz
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Jason Bateman
/Film

Ozark Season 4 Review: Part 1 Proves There's No Happy Ending In Sight

Ever since they "embraced" their life of crime, the Byrdes have had one foot out the door. Who can blame them? The alternative means accepting their bleak and endlessly dangerous existence. The better option, especially for Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), is to go forth with a bearable ending in sight. When their dangerous ordeal began, Marty was working towards a tangible goal: laundering $8 million for the Navarro cartel, lest they kill his family. Against all odds, he succeeded and the goal changed: launder $500 million for the cartel. Soon the number became obsolete and his target became opening a casino, then kickstarting a legitimate foundation. Somewhere in the chaos of it all, Marty realized that the goalpost would keep shifting and whatever happy ending he glimpsed on the horizon was quickly becoming a speck. He tried changing the narrative — duffels packed, fake identities secured, and plane tickets purchased. The Byrdes could take flight and live life on the run ... but his wife wouldn't have it.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: Here’s Where We Last Left Wendy Byrde Heading Into Season 4

Fans of the hit Netflix series “Ozark” are thrilled that a new season of the often intense and sometimes downright crazy show is upon us. Played by Laura Linney on “Ozark,” Wendy Byrde is the wife of Marty Byrde, played by Jason Bateman. While she loves her husband and her family, Wendy has a political mind that can sometimes get her in trouble. Through three seasons of the show, viewers have the evolution of Wendy from stay-at-home mom to diving deep into the world criminal world. It’s been fascinating for viewers to Watch Wendy’s journey and she is one of the most beloved characters on the show. Wendy is a mentally tough and strong female character that has won over the audience with great ease.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: What You Should Expect from the Final Season

The ultra-intense, unpredictable thrill ride that is the hit Netflix series “Ozark” has finally made its triumphant return for season four. “Ozark” showrunner Chris Mundy recently gave fans a small glimpse into the show’s future. It is safe to say that fans can expect the same amount of chaos that fuels the show’s storylines. The story will revolve around Marty and Wendy Byrde and their plight to save their family internally and externally.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ozarks#A Haunting#Incredibles#Byrdes
Wave 3

Part I of fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ premieres Friday

(KY3) - The fourth and final season of “Ozark,” a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, is set to premiere Friday. Nearly two years removed from the last set of new episodes, Netflix will release 14 episodes of “Ozark” throughout the course of 2022. Half of the new episodes will be available for streaming on Jan. 21. Netflix expects to release the other half of new episodes later this year.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Is All Incident, Little Drama: TV Review

Netflix allows you to control not just what you watch, but how rapidly you do. You can stream their shows 1.25 or 1.5 times more rapidly than their creators meant them to be seen; an hourlong show becomes 45 minutes. (You can also slow Netflix down, should you desire.) It was only in watching the new batch of “Ozark” episodes — the first half of the drama’s last season, with a final set to arrive at a date to be named later — that I understood why someone might use them. That’s not to say that watching “Ozark” is a misery...
TV SERIES
MIX 107.9

Season 4 of Ozark Sneak Peek

  Fans are gearing up for season four of the highly acclaimed Netflix series, Ozark. The usual suspects return on January 21. Earlier today Netflix shared a sneak preview on social media and fans simply cannot wait. Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) being tasked with having to broker an immunity deal between drug […]
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
goodhousekeeping.com

'Ozark' Fans Have A Lot of Feelings About This Major Latest Season 4 News

The Ozarks is a little quieter without Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney). But despite being miles away from their money laundering operations, the two have yet again found themselves in another dangerous situation at arm’s length of Navarro (Felix Solis). Now, it’s finally time for Ozark fans to see what they decide to do next in the first part of season 4.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Ozark,’ ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Promised Land’

The end begins for one of Netflix’s more popular series when Ozark debuts the first half of its final season this week. Also on tap are a (very) long in the works HBO series, the return of Billions (minus a key figure) to Showtime and a family drama centering Latinx characters on ABC. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Ozark is splitting its fourth and final...
TV SERIES
kion546.com

‘Ozark’ flies higher as the Byrdes begin the last leg of their journey

After ending the third season with a bang (pun intended), “Ozark” begins its fourth and final arc with a nail-biting sense of purpose, as the Byrdes continue their dangerous dance with people who you really don’t want to get on their bad sides. Increasing the kids’ role without losing any of its potency, this Netflix drama remains among TV’s best, unfolding with a perpetual state of dread.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Laura Linney’s Net Worth Has Grown by the Millions Thanks to ‘Ozark’—Here’s Her Salary on the Show

Whether you know her as Ozark’s Wendy Byrde or The Big C’s Cathy Jamison, it’s clear that Laura Linney’s serious acting chops have captivated audiences all while earning her a pretty penny. But what is Laura Linney’s net worth, exactly? The Emmy Award-winning actress didn’t get to where she is today without landing some impressive paychecks—so we’re diving into everything we know about Linney’s career and salary below. Laura Leggett Linney was born in Manhattan, New York, in February 1964 to parents Romulus and Miriam. Her father was a playwright and professor, while her mother worked as a nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: Meet Season 4’s New Villain

Ozark Season 4 is fast approaching. In fact, Part 1 of the final season debuts on Netflix on Friday. The final season will be split into two parts in 2022. A teaser trailer for this season has already been released. One of the biggest questions heading into the final season is what the Byrdes are going to do now with Omar Novarro and his crew? How does it all work? Well, throw another wild card into the fray with Javi Elizonndro, who plays the nephew in the family and is played by Alfonso Herrera.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Ozark (finally!) kicks off its final season

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Netflix's Emmy-winning Ozark finally returns for its fourth and final season, which will be split into two parts; Alfonso Herrera, who plays the new big bad Javi, tells us about his unpredictable character. After officially saying goodbye to Damian Lewis, Showtime's Billions is back for its sixth season with new lead Corey Stoll, who sizes up the dynamic with Paul Giamatti's Chuck.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy