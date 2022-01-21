28-year old Hersey woman struck during an accident involving a stuck mini-van

On 1/20/22 deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries on 220th Avenue and 13 Mile Road in Big Rapids Township.

Two people were outside of a stuck mini-van on 220th Ave when an SUV driven by a 27-year-old male from Newaygo topped the hill, striking the mini-van. When the collision occurred, the mini-van was pushed into a 28-year-old female from Hersey.

The 28-year-old female was taken to the Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the accident.

Deputies were assisted by Mecosta County EMS and Big Rapids Township Fire/Rescue.

