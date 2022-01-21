ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee man stabbed to death during argument

The Milwaukee Police Department said they are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Thursday night.

Officials said the incident happened around 11:03 p.m. in the 3800 block of N. 58th Blvd.

When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old man who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. He died on the scene.

Police said an argument appears to be what led to the stabbing, and they are looking for an unknown suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. You can also call the Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

