Williamsburg, VA

Hour by hour look at when snow will fall Friday-Saturday

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are expecting to see snow Friday and Saturday .

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the Southside, lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore and northeast North Carolina from Friday to Saturday morning as those areas may see 3” to 6” of snow by Saturday morning.

Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Surry, Sussex, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester and Mathews as 1” to 3” of snow is possible there by Saturday morning.

The First Warning weather team has put together the latest breakdown of when each area may see snow. Look at the maps below to see timing and snow coverage. Remember, green is rain where the more purple and white colored areas are snow conditions.

6 a.m. Friday update
6 a.m. Friday update
6 a.m. Friday update
6 a.m. Friday update
6 a.m. Friday update

Closings | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings

PeeCee
20h ago

1" to 3" of snow and after all these years, some people still go into panic mode.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

