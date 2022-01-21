ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

9 best pram cup holders that make staying hydrated a walk in the park

By Rebecca Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mPfk_0drqVk6a00

If there’s one luxury item parents want to add to their buggy walks, a warming or hydrating drink is likely high on the list – and given the probable sleep deprivation, a dose of caffeine won’t go amiss either.

But adding a drink to the stroll equation – whether it’s your own coffee, a bottle of water to refuel, or your toddler’s sippy cup – means you’re down to a one-handed push (which in reality never works like it does on the adverts) and makes tending to your bambino’s needs a little trickier.

Allow us to present to you the stroller cup holder. A game changing pushchair accessory, parents can simply store their drinking chalice in its own designed slot when they’re strolling out and about.

But which one should you invest in? We put a range of the market’s top models to the test to find out.

How we tested

Alongside our trusty Joolz geo – though these should be attachable for most models of pushchairs or strollers – we took to the great outdoors armed with our Circular&Co reusable coffee cup and a toddler’s drink bottle (320ml).

While the concept is wonderfully simple, we weighed up how easy the cup holders were to attach, how secure the cup or bottle felt when placed inside, how durable the products felt and the product’s flexibility in terms of attaching at an angle, which is where the universal element comes into play.  While these accessories are generally inexpensive, given your pushchair is likely to have set you back a few pounds already, price came into consideration too.

Read more:

The best pram cup holders for 2022 are:

Littlelife buggy cup holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGZqF_0drqVk6a00

Best: Overall

Rating: 9/10

With change from a ten pound note, Little Life’s buggy cup holder proves that you don’t have to pay through the nose for quality. As a brand, it’s known for quality outdoors gear such as child carriers and kids’ backpacks, but also offers a fantastic range of pushchair accessories, and this is demonstrated by this fantastic cup holder.

The body is made from ABS plastic, which is known for its tough and rigid performance, and even to the touch felt the sturdiest out of those tested.  It’s simple to use – you just loosen the screw head and tighten to the buggy chassis at your desired angle and side of the pushchair, and with a secure fit, even when navigating curbs, this cup holder is impressively effective at keeping drinks in place. Inside there are three prong-like pieces of plastic that create a smaller inner to keep the vessel in place; it also allows it to fit a variety of sizes of bottles and cups, and both our reusable cup and drinks bottle fitted like a glove.

Buy now £8.99, Littlelife.com

Skip-Hop grey stroll & connect cup holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCjS2_0drqVk6a00

Best: For functionality

Rating: 9/10

Skip-Hop has proven that practical products can still be easy on the eye with its stroll & connect cup holder. We like the anthracite grey colourway, and there’s a subtle embossed dotty pattern too, making it a more stylish option. Coming in two parts, to install it you unscrew to loosen the clasp and attach the product to either the handlebar or the pushchair frame. We opted for the frame to avoid taking up space on the handlebar, and were impressed by how easy it is to adjust the angle as you simply twist once connected.

It is the widest of those we tested (its body’s width is 11cm), so does stick out a little – but is the perfect size if you’re partial to a grande cup. Slimmer drinks are looked after too, as it’s made from a flexible silicone complete with interior tabs to keep the vessel in position. Being that little bit bigger didn’t affect the stability as it’s super secure, even when navigating bumpy terrain.

Buy now £16.00, Bebemoda.co.uk

Dooky universal stroller cup holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEaz3_0drqVk6a00

Best: For easy attachment

Rating: 8/10

Because of the Velcro fastening we were dubious on how securely this product could be attached, but we needn’t have worried. As long as it’s pulled tight, you have yourself a sturdy cup holder for daily strolls. It arrives as two parts – the strap and body – and we actually found it one of the easiest cup holders to attach, as you simply line up the plate with the body and push together. You need to apply a bit of brute force to adjust the angle but it does mean it can be placed on either the handlebar or chassis on each side, so there’s plenty of flexibility – it’s certainly universal. The drinks also felt secure thanks to the four additional interior prongs.

This product is currently out of stock, but you can sign up to be notified when it returns.

Buy now £10.00, Hippychick.com

Mountain Buggy evo bottle holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yousw_0drqVk6a00

Best: For larger bottles

Rating: 8/10

This bottle holder from reputable pushchair brand Mountain Buggy is designed for bottle use only, and while it can fit our 12oz reusable cup, due to the tilted nature we can appreciate why it works best with bottles. There are two Velcro attachments, which are positioned around the frame and hold it in place well. We were impressed to learn it can carry up to 1.5L, making it great for long walks when dehydration kicks in. It’s the tallest holder standing at just shy of 20cm, and there’s also a handy netted compartment, perfect for a phone or keys.

Buy now £10.95, Naturalbabyshower.co.uk

My Buggy Buddy drink holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSJwH_0drqVk6a00

Best: Insulation

Rating: 8/10

As the name suggests, My Buggy Buddy specialises in pushchair accessories to give a helping hand on those trips out with a little one, and the brand’s drink holder allows you to add a pocket to your pushchair by using a Velcro attachment. Pull the strap tight to the frame, and it feels safe and secure. However, the strap is stitched at an angle so the bottle is tilted, which could potentially cause problems with leaky bottles. As it’s insulated it keeps bottles and cups warm or cold – perfect for a thirsty toddler on a hot day. It’s also made from fabric so it’s easy to store away when not needed, and looks discreet on the pushchair.

Buy now £10.50, Kidly.co.uk

Mothercare cup holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwWSl_0drqVk6a00

Best: Price

Rating: 7/10

For a purse-friendly £8 we were impressed with Mothercare’s cup holder offering, as it performs on all levels. However, we can’t deny that this was certainly the fiddliest to attach. It comes with five parts, plus, fortunately, easy-to-follow instructions. Firstly, choose which size strap is required (shorter for strollers, longer for standard pushchair), and feed it through the attachment. You’ll then tighten it with the screw, which is somewhat bulky, but predominantly hidden by the pushchair frame as it’s placed underneath. Nonetheless, once attached there’s no doubting the security. We did find it a rather cumbersome addition – it’s about 10cm wide, plus the attachment adds a few centimetres, so it’s not a wise choice if you’re likely to be in tight spaces. However, what this does mean is there’s a lot of bottle or cup space if you’re likely to have a larger drink in tow.  We also found it looked after our drink well, as there are four additional flexible prongs inside for beverage stability.

Buy now £8.00, Boots.com

Mamas & Papas universal holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTqW5_0drqVk6a00

Best: Slim design

Rating: 7/10

While Mamas & Papas has branded this as a universal product, on closer inspection it is compatible across Mamas & Papas own range of pushchairs and strollers, which may see you in troubled waters. However, we were still able to attach to the Joolz geo pushchair frame, and if your pushchair has a protruding bolt (as part of its handlebar adjustment mechanism) then there’s no reason it can’t fit.

To give it a fair test, we borrowed a Mamas & Papas ocarro pushchair (£849, Mamasandpapas.com ), where the bolt sits on the outside of the frame (as with Mamas & Papas’ other models) and it neatly clips in to feel secure and sturdy, and looks the most streamlined. However, on our Joolz it can only clip to the inside of the frame, making the pushchair’s recline feature obsolete. The width dimensions are the smallest of all those tested, which worked well for our medium-sized vessels, but if you’re partial to a large takeaway drink then it won’t be able to fit.

Buy now £19.00, Mamasandpapas.com

BundlePro universal stroller/pushchair cup holders, pack of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YutdS_0drqVk6a00

Best: Drink security

Rating: 7/10

We’re unsure why you’d need two (unless you’re also a keen cyclist, as it can also attach to a bike) but this BundlePro cupholder is a bestselling product, and sold exclusively through Amazon. On first glance the body is a little flimsy – rather than fully covering the cup or bottle there are two flexi plastic arms that are stretched to house the drink. To our slight disbelief, once you place your cup or bottle inside it’s actually incredibly sturdy and supportive, as the arms give the chalice a tight squeeze. This is perfect if you have a firm drinks bottle or cup, but is too much pressure for a flimsy disposable cup. We did find the attachment rather fiddly too, as the screw head and washer come off completely. Once screwed, though, you are in safe hands, and it was simple to adjust the angle to suit the position.

Buy now £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

JoJo Maman Bébé JoJo buggy organiser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kjuH_0drqVk6a00

Best: For storage

Rating: 7/10

Okay, so this isn’t your usual cup holder, but this product also gives parents an alternative carrier for a drinks bottle while strolling. In fact, there’s actually two elasticated drinks holders within this buggy organiser. Having said that, they’re rather slight, so are more suited to sippy cups or slim bottles and cans. The organiser attaches directly to the pushchair’s frame using two Velcro tabs, but due to its size this may be problematic if using your pushchair’s recline feature. We love the handy zipped compartment – a convenient space to keep your keys and cards which, for the price, offers affordable extra storage right at your fingertips.

Buy now £12.00, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

The verdict: Pushchair cup holders

Offering a secure fit, easy to attach, superior stability and priced at less than a tenner, we had to crown Little Life’s buggy cup holder as our worthy winner.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on baby tech and other essentials, try the links below:

Read our best compact strollers round-up to take the hassle out of travelling with your tot

Comments / 0

Related
RunnersWorld

8 Best Mattresses That’ll Make You Want to Stay in Bed All Day

While resolutions can be tough to keep, if you're looking to improve your sleep quality this year, a new mattress is a great place to start. We all know that sleep is integral to good mental, physical, and emotional health, and it's also a great way to ensure a full recovery from your workouts when you're in an intense training cycle.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Water Bottles for Our Fellow Hydration Nuts

Besides being bad for the environment, plastic water bottles just aren’t that great at their intended purpose. They don’t keep water cold, they’re rarely as big as they need to be, and they make that obnoxious crinkling noise when they’re almost empty. That’s why everyone should have a reliable, reusable water bottle. But the key is finding the right one that suits your needs. Do you need a motivational gallon-sized water bottle or an insulated bottle that keeps your H20 ice cold all day long? In this shopping guide, SPY’s most hydration-obsessed writers and editors collected the best water bottles in...
NFL
moneysavingmom.com

Valentine Coffee Cup Gift Card Holders only $6.99 + shipping!

These Valentine Coffee Cup Gift Card Holders are so cute!. Jane has these Valentine Coffee Cup Gift Card Holders for just $6.99 + shipping right now!. Choose from six different designs. Shipping is $1.99 for the first holder and $0.49 for each additional holder shipped within the same order. Psst!...
SHOPPING
houstoniamag.com

10 Motivating Water Bottles To Help You Stay Hydrated

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. we all have that goal to Drink more water. And while it may seem difficult with busy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Holders#Coffee Cup#Pram#Troubled Waters#Bambino#Joolz#Circular Co#Littlelife Com
The Independent

10 best reusable water bottles: Good for hydration and the planet

Our plastic problem has hit a tipping point, and while we are getting better at recycling, single-use plastics are still an issue. A new roadmap report from the British Plastics Federation (BPF) found that the UK could recycle three times as much plastic by 2030 as we did in 2019. But to achieve that goal, we all need to make some significant changes in how we purchase and consume items like water.If your goal in 2022 is to drink more water, but you don’t want to add to the plastic pollution problem, a reusable water bottle is an ideal solution.Reusable...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

8 best blenders for super-quick smoothies and sauces

A good blender is an essential piece of kitchen kit. From smoothies to soups, baby food to cheffy sauces and every kitchen task in between, this multipurpose piece of equipment pays for itself over and over again – we promise.But with a huge choice of blenders on the market, it can be tough to pick the right one for you. There are stick blenders (also known as hand blenders) that can be used directly in a pan or container, large jug blenders, super powerful blenders to tackle hard or frozen foods, and even blenders that can heat or freeze the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Swear This $20 Hydrating and Smoothing Serum Makes Their Skin 'Feel Like Porcelain'

This story originally appeared on RealSimple.com by Lauren Rearick. Skin truly goes through a lot. There are the usual suspects like aging, hormonal shifts, and stress, coupled with potential environmental stressors like the weather and diet. A daily skin-care routine can help counteract some potential skin irritants, but if your complexion is in particular need of saving, shoppers declare this Cocokind serum to be a "godsend."
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
In Style

Shoppers Say This Hydrating Hair Mask Will Make Your Hair Feel "Like Silk"

Being an artificial blonde is tough. I've been lightening my hair for a decade, so my strands need a little extra nourishment to stay hydrated and smooth. Having a good hair mask is key to combating damage and keeping things healthy — especially in the winter, when cold temperatures and less moisture in the hair make everything extra dry.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

7 best heated clothes airers that supercharge drying times

It was always a sad reality that a summer heatwave was never going to last forever. Although one upside is the fact that our homes and workplaces won’t feel like a Swedish sauna for long, we appreciate the days we can hang out damp laundry and know that it will dry in a matter of minutes.Luckily, there’s a genius device that might just change your life: the heated clothes dryer. In a nutshell, it’s a normal clothes dryer that emits a certain amount of heat (typically between 60C and 70C). Keen to supercharge your drying time? Opt for a pod-style...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Silentnight airmax mattress topper review: An affordable upgrade for beds past their best

If you find you’re tossing and turning at night, and struggling between the chilly air of no duvet, or the suffocating heat of your duvet – help is at hand, and not where you might expect it.Silentnight has made a mattress topper that helps air circulate underneath you while you sleep. Designed to bring fresh air in underneath you thanks to mesh sides, the Silentnight airmax should keep your temperature “just so” (a highly scientific term, thanks) all night long.If sleeping on air seems implausible to you, stick with us. There’s also a thick layer of hollowfibre to provide support....
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

10 best men’s gilets to keep you warm during outdoor adventures

For those days when a full-on insulated jacket would be overkill, but you still need a hint of warmth, there’s a simple solution – the humble gilet. This sleeveless layer will keep your core warm while giving your arms unencumbered freedom of movement, ensuring you can hike, climb, run or paddle to your heart’s content.Some puffy-style gilets are thickly-padded and best worn as a standalone outer. Others are slim with an athletic cut and versatile approach – wear them over a base-layer or slip them under a waterproof jacket, the choice is yours.Several gilets in this list are highly technical...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Phone Holders for Your Bike

The best phone holder for bike handlebars can be a game-changer. You can easily check texts, follow GPS navigation, change music or monitor workout data — all without stopping or awkwardly pulling your phone out of your pocket while riding. But not all bike phone mounts are made equal: the best phone holders for bikes keep that expensive smartphone securely locked in, even on the bumpiest of rides. Read on for the best phone holders for bikes, whether you’re cycling on the road, to work or on the mountain. What Are the Best Phone Holders for Bikes? When it comes to choosing the...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

These are the best bedding sales from Wayfair, Kohl’s and Home Depot this January

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best bedding sales in January If you’re pulling up the covers because you’re feeling colder than usual this month, it’s not just your imagination. Atmospheric scientist, Deanna Hence, explains that in many parts of the world, January sees some of the coldest temperatures of the year because of […]
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

446K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy