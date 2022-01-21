The Beauty Mistake That Could Be Making Your Skin So Much Worse

Shutterstock

Every product you add into your skincare and beauty routine should function to improve your complexion and boost your confidence so you feel great in your skin. However, there are some products and habits that, despite their marketing and branding, may not be as great for your skin as they would like to seem, over time causing a negative impact on the surface.

To ensure your beauty routine is *actually* benefitting your skin goals without inadvertently making your complexion worse, we spoke with Dr. P. Daniel Ward of Ward MD, FormRx skincare, and Form Derm Spas to determine the common skincare mistake you may be making, and what you should be doing instead to preserve your skin down the line.

Relying On Sunscreen Based Products

It’s no secret that SPF is one of the most valuable ingredients to include in any skincare regimen to prevent sun damage and premature aging. Even on days you aren’t planning on spending basking in the sunshine, you should still be lathering up your face with a high powered SPF to protect your delicate complexion and keep sun spots and other damage from developing.

However, not all SPF has been created equal, and if you’re leaning on a foundation or BB cream that claims to contain sunscreen as your primary source of protection, you may be putting your skin at risk without even realizing it.

First and foremost, it is not that actual product that puts your skin at risk, but rather the assumption that this SPF alone is enough to provide your complexion with the barrier it needs against sun exposure. “UVA & UVB sun rays are the number one contributor to aging skin, sun damage, and an overall older appearance,” explains Ward. “With this being the top contributor to aging skin, don’t you think it should also be your number one priority in terms of a preventative product?”

Using a lotion or foundation that contains SPF in tandem with additional sunscreen can be a great added bonus, but relying on these products alone will leave your skin at risk for damage regardless, as these formulas are not created with the sole purpose of protecting your skin in mind. Because of this, it may not be the most effective product for the job.

To have the most protective skincare and beauty routine possible, making sure to use sunscreen beneath your makeup can make all the difference in the future years for warding off signs of aging. You can still use a foundation with SPF if you like the formula, but relying on that for protection could put you at risk, so try to allocate products to their primary job instead of doubling up.

“In terms of aging, I educate my patients to understand that most generic sunscreens found at convenience stores don’t effectively block UVB rays (B for Burns), which are the sun rays that lead to burns and do very little to prevent and block UVA rays (A for Aging),” warns Ward. With this, finding an option that contains zinc titanium will do the most to properly protect your skin to fight off burns and premature aging.

It may be convenient to turn to products that advertise a two for one function, but the best thing you can do for your skin within your beauty routine is finding a good sunscreen separate from your foundation or BB cream that has only one job: to keep you skin safe.