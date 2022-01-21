New Jersey records 12th consecutive month of employment gains
By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
1 day ago
NEW JERSEY – Total nonfarm wage and salary employment increased in New Jersey in December by 10,100 jobs, to reach a seasonally adjusted level of 4,073,600, according to preliminary estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points, to 6.3...
In November, Texas reached a milestone in statewide employment. The Texas Workforce Commission reported the state had finally surpassed its pre-pandemic employment levels that month, with a total of 12,998,200 nonagricultural jobs. The previous employment record of 12,970,000 jobs was set in February 2020, right before the onset of the...
Hunt County had more people on the job last month than during any other December in history. While the local jobless statistics continue to show improvement when compared to last year, the unemployment rate is still higher than the record low numbers seen in 2019, according to a report released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida unemployment dropped a tenth of a percent to four point four percent in December. With twenty-nine thousand new people in the workforce, it marks the fourteenth straight month of job gains that now surpass the number of people working before the pandemic began.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dipped to a record low of less than 3% in December, the state’s labor department announced Thursday, with more people employed than in February 2020, the last full month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wisconsin. The number of Wisconsin residents without jobs and who were...
U.S. ad spending rose for its tenth consecutive month in December, but the rate of expansion decelerated markedly from recent months. The data, which is based on a MediaPost analysis of Standard Media Index's (SMI) U.S. Ad Market Tracker, shows that total spending rose only 1.4% vs. December 2020. And...
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data.
About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations.
The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement.
PORTLAND, Ore. – For the 20th straight month, Oregon’s unemployment rate has improved. The rate ticked down from 4.2 percent in November to 4.1 percent in December. That’s thanks to the state adding 8,200 jobs last month. Gains were largest in leisure and hospitality (+2,600 jobs), health...
The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in rural America abated a bit last week, but for the second week in a row, rural counties broke the record for the largest number of new cases in a seven-day period. New infections in rural America grew by 36%, with...
Businesses must have coverage if they have one or more employees, and that could include out-of-state employers doing work in New Jersey if entering into a contract in the state or if work is performed in New Jersey. Penalties for failing to have coverage may be up to $5,000 for the first 10 days and up to $5,000 for each additional 10-day period of failure to insure. An employer that commits fraud can be punished with up to 18 months in jail and a $10,000 fine in addition to civil penalties.
NEW JERSEY – The current run of inflation in the U.S. economy is putting pressure on household finances nationwide. The second half of 2021 saw several consecutive months of higher than usual price increases, reaching an overall 6.8% rate of inflation from November 2020 to November 2021, according to a new study by Filterbuy.
January 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // OKLAHOMA CITY - Express Employment Professionals, a global staffing provider franchise, announced today that 2021 was the most successful year in the company’s 39-year history. Express achieved its first-ever $1-billion quarter in Q3 while also awarding a total of 66 franchise development agreements, including 41 resales, and selling out the Florida market. Additionally, the brand awarded 23 new offices in new and existing markets, including Detroit, Michigan; Rockford, Illinois; White Plains, New York; and Toronto, Ontario.
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a record-breaking offshore wind lease sale off of the coasts of New York and New Jersey – a lease projected to generate clean energy, power 2 million homes, and create thousands of jobs in neighboring communities. Biden administration officials said that the upcoming...
Canada's labor market beat expectations in December, a strong end to a record year for employment gains. Employment rose 54,700 last month, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa. That's more than double the 25,000 gain economists were predicting in a Bloomberg survey. Full-time jobs actually surged by 123,000, as many part-time workers shifted to more permanent employment -- another sign of strength.
Hospitalizations have reached another record high in St. Louis as the COVID virus and its variants continue to hit the area hard. Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force say there were just over 14-hundred people hospitalized with COVID on Monday. That's the twelfth record-setting day so far this year. There were an additional 42 hospitalizations in the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, which the task force included in its report Monday for the first time.
