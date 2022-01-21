ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey records 12th consecutive month of employment gains

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – Total nonfarm wage and salary employment increased in New Jersey in December by 10,100 jobs, to reach a seasonally adjusted level of 4,073,600, according to preliminary estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage points, to 6.3...

wrnjradio.com

