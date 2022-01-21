ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Soundcarriers

The Quietus
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seven years away, Ghost Box's Soundcarriers return with more exotica-tinged boot-fair futurism. We have Lodge 49 to thank for the existence of a new Soundcarriers album. The excellent – if little seen – comedy drama about a secretive esoteric order featured a precisely curated soundtrack attuned to showrunner Jim Gavin...

thequietus.com

The Quietus

Gonora Sounds

Daniel and Isaac Gonora (and band) bring the sunshine sound of Zimbabwean sungura. There’s a good chance you’ve already seen Daniel Gonora and his son Isaac play before. A video of them busking in Harare has been bouncing around social media since about 2016, usually without credit. Surrounded by an attentive crowd, Daniel, sitting low and with eyes closed from blindness, plays an intricate piece on an electric guitar through a strained amplifier while Isaac, then only twelve years old, shows his energetic mastery of the groove on a beat-up drum set, all rounded off by the infectious refrain of “Go bhora!”. That video blew up, racking up over ten million views. Now, six years later and with a full band and a real drum kit, Gonora Sounds – as they are known – have their first album of spicy and sunny sungura music.
The Quietus

Again With More Feeling: Harlecore Interviewed

A year on from the release of his multimedia project Harlecore on Mad Decent, Jaša Bužinel catches up with the PC Music affiliate to discuss his recent endeavours. Europe was still in lockdown when the classically trained British producer Danny L Harle unleashed his ambitious multimedia project Harlecore into cyberspace. Comprising a conceptual album of hyper-energetic contemporary renditions of 90s & 00s dance music, the virtual club experience Club Harlecore and an interdisciplinary live act, what had started as a platform for his musical passions suddenly became a necessity.
The Quietus

Tanya Tagaq

Inuk singer-composer Tanya Tagaq turns history into a howl of rage on new Saul Williams and Gonjasufi produced album, Tongues. The art of Inuk singer and multidisciplinary artist Tanya Tagaq has always been inseparable from her heritage and origins in Nunavut, Canada’s northernmost territory. The Inuit culture and harsh natural and social realities of her homeland not only helped shape her distinct throat singing and musical style, but also stirred an activist undercurrent in her works. Early solo albums Sinaa and Auk/Blood and collaborations with the Kronos Quartet surfaced these concerns in solemn swirls of avant-folk that invited empathy for the struggles of the Inuit. But as is always the case with overlooked pain, it soon turned into frustration, then anger. This crescendo of emotions has been unfurling in Tagaq’s life within and outside music for the past decade.
The Quietus

Columnus Metallicus: Heavy Metal For January Reviewed By Kez Whelan

Kez Whelan offers us a 360 degree, panoramic view of what is great right now in heavy metal, including some great releases from last year that didn't register in his scrying mirror first time round. 40 Watt Sun. January is a typically quiet month for new releases, and whilst there...
The Quietus

Silverbacks

Sublin's Silverbacks bring a breath of fun and fresh air to a sounf evocative of early 00s indie records, finds Zara Hedderman. The past is omnipresent. Across culture, consumers of music, film and books draw comfort from the familiarity of a bygone era. Whether it’s a genre tethered to a particular scene or an aesthetically pleasing replication of 1970s interiors in film, that pervading sense of other becomes an essential path towards escapism. A momentary pause from the present. Sonically, this is a prevalent theme across Silverbacks’ excellently crafted (and aptly titled) second record, Archive Material.
The Quietus

Shinichi Atobe Releases New Album, 'Love Of Plastic'

It's the Japanese producer's sixth album for Demdike Stare's DDS label. Shinichi Atobe has released a new album, Love Of Plastic. Spanning nine tracks, it's the Japanese producer's sixth album for Demdike Stare's DDS label, with the artist and imprint having first connected for 2014's Butterfly Effect when he returned to releasing new music following a 14-year hiatus. Atobe's previous album for the label, Yes, was released in mid-2020. You can listen to lead cut 'Love Of Plastic 5' above, and check clips for all of the album's tracks via Boomkat.
The Quietus

Medici Daughter

London's Medici Daughter may hark back to early 00s braindance but their debut boasts an unhinged intensity which can't help but surge forward, finds Will Salmon. Where were you in 2002? This debut EP from Medici Daughter (real identity unknown, biographical information unforthcoming) is an impressively dank and crepuscular set of mutant IDM that looks to the future while nodding back to the state of the genre at the turn of the century. The seven tracks here draw from many different strains of electronica. Lovely, crystalline synth melodies and drifting ambient passages brush up against bursts of noise, frenzied beats, and industrial sturm und drang. It could feel chaotic – and does at times – but there’s a distinctive sonic fingerprint, a sort of over-caffeinated clutter that serves to unify this mass of sound.
The Quietus

Extreme Healing: W By Boris

In a dramatic shift of gear from their last album, Tokyo trio Boris dip into pastel shades and gauzey textures. Over the course of thirty years and innumerable albums, EPs and collaborations, Tokyo trio Boris have rarely failed to confuse or confound. Their latest release, W, is no exception, and serves as another baffling piece in a puzzle whose whole perhaps needs to be viewed from space to make full sense.
The Quietus

Kudos-Proof: An Interview With Decius

Fat White Family’s Lias Saoudi, Paranoid London’s Quinn Whalley, and Trashmouth Records’ Luke and Liam May discuss their sleazy, seedy new project Decius, whose new video ‘Look Like A Man’ is premiering exclusively with tQ below. In 2013 Lias Saoudi, who was then laying low...
The Quietus

Ultimate Sad Boys: Fred Macpherson's Baker's Dozen

Spector's Fred Macpherson takes Patrick Clarke on a rollercoaster Baker's Dozen, taking in the similarities between Frank Sinatra and Drake, a love-hate relationship with Nick Cave, his friendship with David Tibet and more. Photo by Ciarán Wood. “I’ve always been quite sure that you shouldn’t try and make music...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Love Song’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

A hushed little heartbreaker about loneliness and longing in the American West, A Love Song is bound to be characterized as a sort of mini-Nomadland. It wouldn’t be an entirely unfounded comparison. Starring formidable character actress Dale Dickey in a rare lead role as Faye, a 60ish woman living off the grid and reconnecting, for a night, with a former flame (Wes Studi), Max Walker-Silverman’s feature debut is decidedly smaller-scale than Chloé Zhao’s 2020 Oscar winner. It doesn’t have that film’s sweep, its distinct political undertones or its romanticism when it comes to American independence and wanderlust. What the two movies...
The Hollywood Reporter

French Actor and ‘Moon Knight’ Star Gaspard Ulliel, 37, Dies Following Ski Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for movies including Hannibal Rising and soon to be seen in the upcoming Marvel miniseries Moon Knight, has died following a skiing accident. He was 37. AFP confirmed the news following reports that Ulliel had been hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury during a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region of France. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble where he died Wednesday, according to his agent and family. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his...
Deadline

We Love Lucy: How Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Became The Ricardos For Aaron Sorkin

In 1952, the second season of CBS sitcom I Love Lucy set viewing records that, 70 years later, have yet to be beaten. The star was Lucille Ball, a lovable klutz from New York, and her husband Ricky was played by her real-life spouse—Cuban refugee Desi Arnaz. Together they founded Desilu Productions, soon to be the No. 1 independent TV company in America. In 1957, however, a scandal surfaced that threatened to tear it all down: Lucy was a registered Communist. Or was she? That fraught time is brought to life by Aaron Sorkin in his Amazon Studios release Being...
