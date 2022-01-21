Ozarks Life: 10-year-old Nixa author publishes his first book

Chauncey Pyle has written "Dreams From Outer Space" (KYTV)

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Two friends, a salamander, and some aliens, it’s definitely something from the mind of a 10-year-old.

Chauncey Pyle wrote “Dreams From Outer Space” the summer after his 3rd-grade year. By Christmas Break, it was published.

“These kids, Charlie and Landon, they find themselves in an alien plot to spy on human dreams,” Chauncey said. “And they have to save a magical axolotl named Stanley.”

The 10-year-old’s story weaves readers through a series of adventures over five chapters and 63-pages.

“I just like to be creative and make stuff,” Chauncey said.

“An axolotl who likes crabs out of the vending machine,” Kathryn Martin, Chauncey’s teacher last year joked, “you know, I mean, come on. That’s cool.”

“We had some really good talks about writing,” Martin added. “And I knew that he could go farther than what even I was teaching.”

Chauncey was challenged by his parents to create a project if he wanted that Lego set he had asked for. And while creating a story sounds fun, this now fourth-grader had to do all of the work.

“Editing the book was probably one of the hardest parts because it took the longest,” Chauncey said.

What started as a summer challenge was published over Christmas Break and is now for sale on Amazon.

“The last chapter, it was really hard to make the ending seem right,” Chauncey said, “and not seem like it was too weird, or anything.”

Oh and Chauncey did more than just write.

“I did all of the drawings inside of here and I did the axolotl and the castle,” Chauncey said.

As for the money Chauncey hopes to make from the book... he doesn’t have a plan for that yet. He’s too busy dreaming up the next book in this series.

“It’s not going to be about dreams (in the) next book,” Chauncey said, “like it’s going to be an actual reality in their world.”

“He’s going to keep writing, no doubt,” Martin said. “And I think that he is going to become a children’s book writer. I can’t tell you how proud I am. But it’s all Chauncey when I met him, he was a writer already.”

You can buy it now on Amazon by clicking here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com