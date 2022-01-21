ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.I.P. Meat Loaf

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2022 just keeps on kicking us while we’re down…. Sad news came from rocker Meat Loaf‘s manager, Michael...

NEWS10 ABC

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
metv.com

R.I.P. Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell rocker and familiar movie face

The rock legend is best remembered for his ''Bat Out of Hell'' trilogy and his roles in Rocky Horror and Fight Club. Singer and actor Meat Loaf, known for his smash hit "Bat Out of Hell" trilogy albums, has passed away on January 20, 2022. Meat Loaf has given purposefully...
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
