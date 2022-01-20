ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Annika List ranks 16,377th in Girls’ 14 singles bracket by December

By East Central Reporter Reports
eastcentralreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobinson tennis player Annika List won 46 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by December. Their...

eastcentralreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie's Cali Denson hopes for strong finish to 2021-22

Mustangs senior is nearing 2,000 points, but faces new challenges along the way.The journey has been a long one for Milwaukie guard Cali Denson. And there's been some bumps along the way. But that doesn't mean the Mustangs' star won't get the happy ending she seeks. Denson, a four-year starter at point guard — she's approaching 2,000 points in her career — and Milwaukie's leading scorer, hopes to lead her final Mustang team into the Class 5A state playoffs and beyond. "I think we are capable of … making it to the playoffs and even making a run possibly to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Robinson, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Robinson, IL
Sports
FOX 44 News

No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis picks up sweep in home opener

WACO, TX — The No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis team opened up its 2022 home campaign with two sweeps, first over ACU and then over Boise State. Not only did the Bears sweep both matches 7-0, but they also only dropped one set the entire day. Baylor will next be in action against William and […]
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Player#New York Tennis Magazine#Usta
The Independent

Alize Cornet cherishes ‘magic’ win as she reaches first grand slam quarter-final

Perseverance finally paid off for an emotional Alize Cornet as she reached her first grand slam quarter-final at the 63rd attempt.The Frenchwoman, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday, dropped to the court in tears at the end of a gruelling 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory over Simona Halep in sweltering conditions at the Australian Open.Cornet has played in every grand slam tournament for the last 15 years and this was her sixth trip to the fourth round but she had never previously managed to go further.Persistence pays off 💙🤍❤️@alizecornet · #AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/4GLX6JwvXF— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2022The first...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy