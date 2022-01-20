Annika List ranks 16,377th in Girls’ 14 singles bracket by December

Mustangs senior is nearing 2,000 points, but faces new challenges along the way.The journey has been a long one for Milwaukie guard Cali Denson. And there's been some bumps along the way. But that doesn't mean the Mustangs' star won't get the happy ending she seeks. Denson, a four-year starter at point guard — she's approaching 2,000 points in her career — and Milwaukie's leading scorer, hopes to lead her final Mustang team into the Class 5A state playoffs and beyond. "I think we are capable of … making it to the playoffs and even making a run possibly to...

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO