The Lamborghini Countach was reimagined for the 21st century last year. Revealed with 802 horsepower, retro looks, and a price tag that brings a tear to the eye, it became an instant classic. Sure, not everyone likes it and sure, its reinterpretation of the original's styling cues may be a little odd, but with just 112 being produced, it's sure to command sky-high prices at auctions in the future. But a future sale is probably the last thing on one owner's mind, as the very first private example of the Countach has been spied leaving the factory as it prepares to be delivered to its lucky custodian.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO