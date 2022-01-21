ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top analyst: Democrats need a win after voting rights failure

By Minnesota News Network
krrw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats are looking for a win after voting rights legislation failed in a U-S Senate vote Wednesday. Carleton College Political Science professor Steven Schier says it looks to be...

The Independent

Democratic congressman arrested with voting rights protesters after Senate demonstration

A progressive US congressman from New York was arrested in the US Capitol on Thursday as voting rights advocates staged their second demonstration in the building within just a few days.The congressman, Rep Jamaal Bowman, was arrested alongside activists from UN-PAC, a student-led group that has led hunger strikes with dozens of supporters to persuade senators to pass voting rights legislation.His spokesman and UN-PAC staff confirmed his arrest on Thursday.“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Mr Bowman’s spokesman...
TIME

Democrats' Odds of Passing Voting Rights Reform Looked Bad Before Biden Went to the Hill—And Worse After He Left

Joe Biden spent more than three decades in the Senate. He understands its arcane rules. He once showed a prowess for shepherding complex legislation past obstinate Senators from both parties. But as he closes out his first year as President, Biden has failed to get two of his signature legislation efforts past Senators of his own party.
miamitimesonline.com

Failure to pass voting rights bills by MLK Day

On the commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the son of the slain civil rights leader called the current administration out for their failure to pass either of the voting bills by the holiday. “You were successful with infrastructure, which is a great thing -- but we need...
iowa.media

D.C. Dispatch: Democrats shift focus to voting rights

It’s the first week of 2022 and national politics are off to a (relatively) quiet start. Iowa’s D.C. delegation reflected on the events on Jan. 6, 2021 and everything that’s happened since. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders in D.C. shifted their focus from the spending bill to other priorities.
Hickory Daily Record

Schumer: Failure not an option on voting rights

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says "failure is not an option" when it comes to passing voting legislation. This comes as he set next Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a deadline to either pass the voting legislation or consider revising the rules around the chamber's filibuster blocking device.
Washington Times

Voting reform, not Democrats’ bill, needed

The Democrats have provided the real reasons why the Freedom to Vote Act should not be passed. Rep. James Clyburn has said the federal government, not the states, should control voting. Rep. Jamie Raskin wants Congress to determine who can run for president (just to stop a potential campaign by former President Trump). And Sen. Chuck Schumer wants to set aside the long-standing filibuster process to pass the voting bill.
TIME

The Voting Rights Battle Isn't Over. It's Just Moving Out of DC

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer knew the massive voting-rights package was condemned to failure when he put it on the legislative calendar yesterday. But he wanted to show everyone in his Democratic caucus what that felt like: a gut punch of a defeat for a package that ostensibly everyone in his party and even some Republicans supported on its merits.
