Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With lawmakers due to convene on Tuesday for the next regular legislative session, what will shape the session?. That question was put to Juneau representative Sara Hannan on Action Line. "Well, the fundamental issues that we've been fighting over struggling with how to resolve since I've been elected in the last three years, remain; a stable fiscal plan for a balanced budget to meet the needs of Alaska," she said "One part of that is a permanent fund dividend, and we do not have substantially more revenues on an ongoing basis going into this fiscal situation. Our delegation has been very clear that we believe the state government operations have been cut to a detrimental level."

9 DAYS AGO