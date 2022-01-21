ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Aldi’s £69.99 outdoor log burner is back for 2022: Here’s how to buy it

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBEjF_0drqTmnc00

On the whole, the weather has been good to us this month – much of the UK has seen some seriously sunny spells, but there’s no denying that there has been a decent chill in the air.

To help ease the winter cold, budget-friendly supermarket Aldi has come to the rescue, providing the goods for ensuring you stay warm and cosy, whether that’s with its £23 heated blanket or a dupe of Hotel Chocolat’s £99 velvetiser .

But, what about if you want to bask in the winter sun while keeping your tootsies warm? Well, Aldi’s only gone and brought back its sell-out log burner (£69.99, Aldi.co.uk ).

It’s the ideal outdoor furniture piece to invest in now as it’ll see you through the colder months and into the warmer ones. We’d go as far as to say it’s something you’ll want to pull out season after season.

Should you want to enjoy the sunny days of winter and the warm evenings of summer for longer, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s outdoor log burner.

Read more:

Gardenline outdoor log burner: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hqbww_0drqTmnc00

Cast your mind back to last spring and chances are you’ll remember that outdoor heaters and fire pits were hot commodities, so we’re pleased to see that Aldi’s brought back this number for 2022.

It has a contemporary industrial design that means it’s likely to go with any existing garden furniture, and its size (94cm x 82cm x 45cm) means it can be a signature feature in even the smallest of outdoor spaces.

The brand claims that it’s easy to assemble, and features a mesh surround for greater security. Plus, the fact it’s made from steel means it’s likely to last a long time, making it even more of a bargain at just under £70.

It looks like it’ll give off a great amount of heat, and we think it could be the ideal way for getting your après-ski fix while on home soil – all you’ll need is an Aperol Spritz in hand and you’ll be ready to soak up the winter sun.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on garden furniture, try the links below:

Looking for a dupe of Hotel Chocolat’s £99 velvetiser? Aldi’s selling an alternative for just £40

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi Is Releasing an Always Pan Dupe for Under $25 — Here’s When You Can Grab It

You’ve seen them before, whether all over your Instagram feed or on Oprah Winfrey’s website touted as one of her favorite pieces of cookware: Our Place’s chic, trendy, cult-favorite Always Pan. Described as a “kitchen magician,” the gorgeous Always Pans are not only Oprah-approved, but it’s also Cameron Diaz’s go-to kitchen item. And while we can’t get enough of the pan, which is designed to replace eight(!) cookware pieces, including the frypan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest, the only drawback is the price: It normally retails for $145. But what if we told you...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Aldi’s new £23 heated blanket is a winter saviour: Here’s how to buy it

While much of England has been graced with some seriously sunny spells of late, the winter chill has been no joke. Of course, you could crank up the heating in the evenings but that’s likely to set you back a few extra pounds, so we’ve got the next best thing: an electric blanket. While nothing particularly new – heated under blankets are placed on top of your mattress and beneath a sheet and work to warm it up – they do make climbing into bed an even more dreamy and cosy experience. But they often tend to cost £50 or more....
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Burner#Outdoor Furniture#Garden Furniture#Hotel Chocolat
SPY

You Can Get This 10-Piece Egyptian Cotton Towel Set for Just $20 If You Act Fast

We’re firm believers that you’ll rarely regret impulse buying something you use every day. For many of us, that means coffee makers, electric toothbrushes, deodorant and water bottles. If an item is regularly a part of your routine, then chances are you’ll find a way to use it. Towels definitely fall into that category, and they are also a household staple you should replace from time to time in order to keep things as clean and sanitary as possible. Well, if you’re in the market for new bathroom towels, we just found a 10-piece Hotel Style Towel Set for $20 at...
SHOPPING
Food Network

The 12 Best Buys from Bed Bath & Beyond’s Big Storage and Organization Sale

This bamboo organizer expands to perfectly fit your cutlery drawer. You'll get five main divider sections, plus two additional storage compartments on either side — perfect for larger utensils like ladles and spatulas. This organizer is a great acacia option with a low-profile design that fits in most drawers....
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
SPY

The Best Hand Warmers Are the Simple Cold Weather Hack Your Fingers Have Been Waiting For

Here at SPY.com, we love hand warmers. There’s just something so satisfying about putting a little ball of heat right in the palm of your hands on a cold winter day. We’ve tested a lot of products to bring you only the best hand warmers for every possible situation, and we’re confident we’ve selected some excellent products. In freezing cold temperatures, your extremities have to work extra hard to stay warm. Our feet, head and arms all lose heat more quickly than our core, and so we have to work extra hard to avoid heat loss on extra-cold days. Wearing thermal...
ELECTRONICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Aldi, Lidl: Here’s how you can make £30 an hour while shopping

Aldi and Lidl have revolutionised bargain buys by having a selected corner of their stores that are dedicated to products that are currently on offer—the middle aisles. Every time a customer wants to buy something without spending a fortune, they know exactly where to go. Bargain hunting. The supermarkets’...
Apartment Therapy

You Can Make Your Sofa Feel Brand New in About 30 Minutes

Apartment Therapy’s January Cure is a free 20-day program all about loving on your home and preparing yourself and your space for the new year. Sign up now to get daily lessons sent straight to your inbox!. New stuff is great. But the best thing you can do —...
INTERIOR DESIGN
FingerLakes1.com

Aldi’s tests cashierless checkout

Aldi’s launches its first cashierless store. Stores such as Walmart and Tops have had cashierless options for quiet sometime. Aldi’s is following their footsteps by launching their first cashierless store. Aldi testing cashierless checkout in the U.S. Aldi’s has always been now for their amazing prices. Now...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

I Tried the Most Popular Air Fryer on Amazon. Here’s My Honest Review.

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If there’s one group of people I have learned to trust, it’s the hive mind of shoppers on Amazon. These shoppers aren’t afraid to leave brutally honest reviews, and there’s something very comforting about knowing that something is a best-seller (especially on a site where there are seemingly endless options). And I extra appreciate these things when it comes to small appliances: If I’m going to take the leap and spend the money, I want to make sure it’s something that’s going to serve me well. Which explains how I ended up on the page listing the best-selling air fryers on Amazon.
RECIPES
PopSugar

Studio McGee's Spring 2022 Collection Is Available Now at Target — Shop the Dreamy Pieces Here

Studio McGee, one of Target's top collaborators, just dropped its spring 2022 collection, and it's filled with modern, farmhouse-inspired pieces that are crisp, cozy, and comforting. Featuring textured linens and neutral tones, the new collection is a great way to add some natural elements to your space. We curated our favorite pieces from the new Threshold Designed With Studio McGee spring collection at Target so you can give your home a welcoming refresh.
SHOPPING
Allrecipes.com

This Lodge 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set That Shoppers Say 'Lasts Several Lifetimes' Is on Sale for $90

There's a reason why cooking with cast iron is so popular among home chefs and professionals alike: It will perform like it's brand new for decades when it's taken care of. If you don't have a relative handing down vintage cast iron, then it's time to upgrade your current cookware options with the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Set that's down to $90 right now. It's truly a deal for the ages.
architecturaldigest.com

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Rare Plants and How to Buy Them

Alessia Resta’s 750-square-foot apartment in New York City housed more than 200 plants before she and her boyfriend transported them to New Jersey last month. She started collecting when she was 25 years old—a pothos here, a rubber plant there—and as her collection grew, she soon turned her attention to rare, harder-to-find plants. “You get to a point where it’s like, Okay, this snake plant is amazing and beautiful, but what else? You keep pushing those limitations,” she says.
CNET

Automate your lighting for less: Grab this 6-pack of dusk to dawn bulbs for $13

Save money and energy with the Govee Dusk to Dawn bulb bundle. Each Govee bulb automatically turns on at night and powers off during the day, so you'll never have to think about flipping the switch again. These long lasting bulbs provide up to 30,000 hours of light while conserving 80% more energy than most incandescent bulbs. You can snag a six-pack of the Govee Dusk to Dawn LED smart sensor bulbs at Amazon for just $13.39 when you clip the coupon on the page.
ELECTRONICS
Telegraph

How much are log burners, will they save you money and are they eco-friendly?

As the evenings become colder and darker more than one million British homes will fire up their wood-burning stoves this winter. With many of us still working from home and the beginning of the year being a time where people try to curb their socialising post-Christmas spending spree, finding new ways to heat up our homes is not uncommon.
The Independent

The Independent

446K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy