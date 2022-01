While I hate to admit it, checking my Instagram feed has become a subconscious part of my daily routine. From day to day, the content is generally similar — a few photo dumps, posts from my favorite musicians and maybe some funny memes on my friends’ stories. One thing that especially remains consistent is the copious amounts of ads I receive on a daily basis. Every time I open Instagram, I can guarantee there will always be countless products ready to be marketed to me. This feels incredibly far removed from the way Instagram functioned when I first downloaded the app at age 13.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO