Like the best musicians who work within the ambient genre, Alex Albrecht is in no hurry to get anywhere. His music is a lazy, almost desultory journey where the destination isn’t the point. It’s equal parts relaxing, calming, and laced with a tense buzz. Last year, he released Campfire Stories, which combined low-key field recordings with moody instrumental music. It was Albrecht’s debut solo album, as previous works were as part of the duo Albrecht La’Brooy (his collaboration with Sean La’Brooy). This time around, Albrecht is at it again, and with Resolve, he has thankfully not changed the formula much at all.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO