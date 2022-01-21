COVID-19 Illinois: Center for COVID Control locations to remain closed for near future

Following complaints from residents, the Center for COVID Control's pop-up testing sites will remained closed statewide.

This comes after an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Office uncovered several cases of misconduct.

Center for COVID Control offers free COVID-19 testing, and runs 275 locations across the country.

As of Friday morning, the Rolling Meadows-based company is postponing the reopening of any locations in the state of Illinois.

After an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Office, AG Kwame Raoul announced the company engaged in fraudulent behavior.

The Center for COVID Control is facing a fraud lawsuit filed by Minnesota's attorney general alleging a widespread COVID testing scheme.

The office had received complaints ranging from testing results being delayed or lost, tests being stored improperly and staff not using PPE correctly.

"These are all things that are inappropriate and are of concern, and so our consumer fraud division, as well as our criminal side of the office, criminal investigation, has been investigating not just this entity, but various other entities as well," Raoul said.

In a statement, Raoul said, "Although the company voluntarily suspended operations, my office contacted company officials to demand that the Center for COVID Control immediately stop engaging in any fraudulent or deceptive conduct, particularly with respect to the delivery of testing results or billing."

Minnesota's attorney general also sued the company, alleging they "either failed to deliver test results or delivered test results that were falsified or inaccurate."

Earlier this week, the ABC7 I-Team heard from a former employee who said he worked at CCC headquarters from September until late December, and many tests were coming in for processing stored in garbage bags. He also said was instructed to lie to customers about their test results.

Pop-up COVID-19 testing locations are not regulated by a government agency.

Raoul recommends people look for testing sites near them from theor from the

He said his office is investigating complaints from people regarding over 300 other companies.

The company's owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but their website has been updated to say testing would be suspended at all CCC locations.

The site also said additional training for its workers on how to properly handle tests and customer service would be underway.