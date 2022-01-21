Auburn takes next steps in federally-funded historical and cultural sites program

On Thursday January 20, the Auburn City Council approved a resolution to move forward with the Historical and Cultural sites program under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relief bill. The city allotted $250,000 from their federal aid to support the program back in August 2021.

Auburn will receive $21,395,055 overall from the federal government in two disbursements, the first of which was paid out in May 2021, according to The Citizen.

The goal of the program is to “assist the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District that has been negatively impacted as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency,” says the January 20 resolution posted to the city’s website.

