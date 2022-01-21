ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Auburn takes next steps in federally-funded historical and cultural sites program

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQFVn_0drqRwau00

On Thursday January 20, the Auburn City Council approved a resolution to move forward with the Historical and Cultural sites program under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relief bill. The city allotted $250,000 from their federal aid to support the program back in August 2021.

Auburn will receive $21,395,055 overall from the federal government in two disbursements, the first of which was paid out in May 2021, according to The Citizen.

The goal of the program is to “assist the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District that has been negatively impacted as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency,” says the January 20 resolution posted to the city’s website.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Hochul budget proposal includes aid increases for Cayuga County schools

Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed state budget announced this week includes more aid for Cayuga County schools. The Citizen reports the proposal would increase state aid to schools to $31.3 billion, up by $2.1 billion from the current year. Auburn, the largest district in Cayuga County, would receive 9.77% more overall aid and an 11.71% hike in foundation aid. Auburn School Board President Ian Phillips says it would be on the largest annual increases over for Auburn.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga Community College credential program will prepare students quickly for industrial, manufacturing openings

Cayuga Community College is offering a new credential program to prepare students for entry-level positions in industrial and manufacturing facilities. New in the Spring 2022 semester, the Electro-Mechanical System Fundamentals micro-credential trains enrolled students for entry-level positions in manufacturing and industrial facilities. Students are required to complete six courses in the non-credit program to earn the micro-credential.
CAYUGA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario County Supervisors may hire Dallas firm to review landfill reports

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee is recommending that an outside firm review the county landfill reports. The Finger Lakes Times reports the committee recommending hiring Trinity Consultants of Dallas for up to $15,000 this year, with an option to renew the agreement for six months in 2023. Trinity would review the landfill reports, provide monitoring services and provide on-demand services if it becomes necessary to bring in an outside engineering firm.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Latest COVID-19 data from governor’s office

Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers with the state’s latest COVID-19 data. Here’s what you need to know:. The latest 7-day average for total reported COVID-19 cases in the Finger Lakes per 100,000 residents is 137.47. The average percentage of positive test results over the same period...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Mobile betting raises concerns in New York

New York State is projecting $250 million in revenue in 2022 from recently-legalized mobile sports betting, prompting concerns over gambling. The four operators took in $150 million worth of wagers in first week alone, according to Spectrum Local News. Residents can make wagers around the clock, something Western Problem Gambling Resource Center says could only worsen gambling addictions for those struggling.
HOBBIES
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy