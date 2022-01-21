Reward offered for return of stolen French bulldog from Florida hotel

A South Florida woman is offering a reward for the return of her stolen French bulldog Georgie.

Danaja Brinkley, Georgie's owner, says the dog was stolen early Wednesday morning from the Cambria Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Brinkley, surveillance video captured a woman stealing the 9 month old puppy, telling WSVN "she broke into Gianni’s restaurant, which is a part of the hotel, went in looking for, I guess, cash, alcohol. I don’t know what she was looking for, because we see here rumbling around in the footage. She goes into the hallway. At the same time, he meets her in the hallway. She looks like she’s thinking if she’s gonna grab him or not, and she just picks him up and leaves with him within like, two minutes.”

Brinkley took to social media, asking for help finding the dog on Facebook and Instagram.

She received a tip Georgie was spotted in a plaza just miles from the hotel on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Brinkley hung flyers in stores and restaurants around the plaza in hopes of finding Georgie.

She says the community is aiding in the search, telling WSVN "my brother is in the car also looking for him. We’ve been giving flyers out to all the businesses in the area and just everybody on Facebook has been sharing and just trying to locate him again."

Brinkley had a message for the women captured on camera stealing the dog. “I hope she feeds him. I hope give him food and just get him to the nearest shelter, please.”

If you see Georgie, Brinkley asks that you call 911.

Her family is also offering a reward for his return.

UPDATE: Local 10 News reports an arrest has been made in the case.

According to Local 10 News “ Agustina Natali Berrondo was at the Broward County main jail on Thursday night facing a charge of grand theft for allegedly stealing the dog at the hotel’s lobby.”