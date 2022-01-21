ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

The search for Freeport's next fire chief will start with internal candidates. Here's why

By Jim Hagerty, Journal Standard
 1 day ago
FREEPORT — City officials hope to make an internal hire to replace Fire Chief Brad Liggett, who died earlier this month.

Aldermen approved a measure Tuesday allowing City Manager Randy Bukas to seek internal candidates for a period of 10 days.

According to Kevyn Sutter, the city’s director of communications, if such a candidate is interested, qualified and in a position to transition to a new role, the job will be filled immediately.

If a local candidate is not named within 10 days, Sutter said, the city would contract with GovHR, an executive recruiting firm, to conduct a national search for Liggett’s replacement.

'A fabric in this community':Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett made a life helping others

Liggett, who spent 16 years as the fire chief in Beloit, Wisconsin, died Jan. 8, after a little more than two years in Freeport.

He was hired in December 2019, after a national search conducted by GovHR. He earned $100,924.51 in 2021.

Though Liggett was a successful outside hire, some officials say someone who’s worked under him these last two years should get a chance to continue what he started.

He developed a strong rapport with firefighters, solid community partnerships, and cutting-edge ideas like the Tactical Emergency Medical Services program, things Fourth Ward Ald. Don Parker would like to see remain in place.

“If there is somebody qualified in there, and I think there is, I think we should stay internal,” Parker said. “They won’t have to buy into the town. They won’t have to learn a new system. If you bring in somebody from the outside, they’ve got to learn Freeport, what’s going on, and learn the personnel. I just feel we should stay in-house for somebody who knows all that stuff, and they can take off running.”

Scott Stykel a 24-year veteran of the Freeport Fire Department, will serve as interim chief until Liggett’s permanent successor is named. He was sworn in Tuesday.

“Chief Liggett’s role will be a challenging role to fill,” Sutter said. “Not only does the city have high standards for its fire chief, but Brad Liggett went above and beyond the call of duty. He came to us with a highly accomplished career and decades of experience.”

If the city decides to use the national search firm, GovHR, the cost would be $23,000.

Jim Hagerty: jhagerty@rrstar.com; @jimhagerty

