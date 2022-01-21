ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City Board of Education to hold closed meeting

By Ben Fein
 1 day ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City School District Board of Education is set to meet behind closed doors Friday morning to discuss personnel.

The meeting scheduled for 7 a.m. comes as the JC Schools is out of class in an effort to "ease the strain caused by the ongoing staffing shortages," according to a letter sent to families.

The letter continued saying the projections for the remainder of the week showed that staffing issues continued to be a concern.

It is unsure exactly what will be discussed at the meeting, which also comes a day after Columbia's Board of Education met to increase teacher pay due to the ongoing substitute shortage.

Cole county has reported 1,127 new cases in the past seven days. That's up 10.1% from the week prior, according to the Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard .

The Cole County's positivity rate has also risen in the past seven days, up to 38.6%.

