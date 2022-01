We have been receiving tons of rumors about the Xiaomi 12 series. However, it is rather weird to be talking about rumors when we saw the Chinese company announce the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro variants just two weeks ago. However, we are still waiting for part two of this announcement, as we are still waiting for the company to unveil the new and more potent Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Still, the new device may not be as potent as expected, as the latest rumors claim it will share some specs with its predecessor.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO