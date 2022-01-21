Snap plays up augmented reality in Latin America, Asia expansion

By PLOS Global Public Health guest contributors Osvaldo Artaza and Irene Torres (Spanish language version follows) Even though we routinely get vaccinated in early childhood in Latin America, the mandatory COVID-19 certificate has caused resistance in the region. WHO advised this measure should be a last resort, but the governments of countries such as Chile and Ecuador have considered it essential. Concerns that certain segments of the population could be excluded by this type of actions are legitimate, especially if showing proof of vaccination requires access to digital technology. But such a control measure can have an effect on vaccination in certain ages and gender groups that may not be achieved with the same degree or speed through, for example, persuasive communication and health promotion. We argue here in favor of compulsory vaccination, using the Chilean and Ecuadorian cases to account for its possible effects and social, ethical, and legal considerations.

