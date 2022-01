Riot Games is suing Singapore-based Suga PTE Ltd. and its subsidiary, Vietnamese developer Imba Network, over its mobile game I Am Hero: AFK Tactical Teamfight, which Riot claims steals character likenesses, lore, and other elements from League of Legends. In a lot of these "copycat" claims, you can only see the similarities between the two games if you squint really hard; in this case, even someone with eyesight as bad as mine can make them out.

