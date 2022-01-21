ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSP launches new campaign to cut down on number of missing children

WZZM 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, data shows there are...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

MSP to hold a statewide National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse invites fifth-grade students statewide to participate in the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. According to Michigan State Police officials, the annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Auto workers vent frustrations after 32-year-old Ford worker dies of Covid-19

Chicago auto workers are expressing grief and frustration after another member of their industry died of Covid-19.Caleb Mateo Dye, 32, was a forklift driver at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois. On 13 January, Mr Dye died at Ingalls Memorial Hospital after a month-long battle with Covid-19, the World Socialist Website reported.In a Facebook group for members of Mr Dye’s union, UAW Local 551, a post announcing his death said he leaves behind a wife and daughter.“Caleb was known as a loving husband and father,” the post reads. “He was so gentle and playful, and brought joy everywhere...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

80-Year-Old Man Spends 13 Years Building Shelters to House 60,000 Pairs of Swifts

John Stimpson, a retired salesman, turns 80. Stimpson is particularly proud of one accomplishment: he just fulfilled his aim of constructing 30,000 swift boxes, which could accommodate half of the UK's breeding population of 60,000 pairs. Dedication. Stimpson has been producing these oddly shaped boxes in his garage connected to...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Derek Chauvin medical expert sued in case where Black man’s death was allegedly covered up

A medical expert for George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin has been sued in a case where a Black man’s death in police custody was allegedly covered up.Maryland teenager Anton Black died in custody in 2018 after being put in the same choke-hold that led to Mr Floyd’s death in Minnesota.David Fowler, the retired medical examiner of Maryland, is named in a civil rights lawsuit by Black’s family, which was allowed to proceed by a judge earlier this week.During the George Floyd case, Mr Fowler appeared as a defence witness and testified that Floyd’s death was not caused by the nine...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Msp
Daily Mail

Grandparents are left homeless as their plan to move to Western Australia and meet their grandson for the first time is put on hold after Mark McGowan's sudden backflip on reopening the border

In one week, Karen and Mike Malherbe will essentially be homeless. When the pair sold their NSW Illawarra home and bought a new one near Busselton, in Western Australia, they were elated. The move west would reunite them with family for the first time in three years. They would also...
HOMELESS
WZZM 13

MDHHS: Nursing homes must offer on-site booster shots for residents

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is ordering nursing homes to offer on-site booster shots to residents who are not up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly three-quarters of eligible nursing home residents have gotten a booster dose. Nursing home facilities must...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Covid news – live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’, as cases nearly hit 500,000 a day after Christmas

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WZZM 13

Increased COVID infection rates cause suspension of jury trials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public trials that include juries are suspended in courts across three West Michigan counties due to the high rate of COVID-19 infections. Kalamazoo County Courts announced Tuesday, Jan. 11 that they would be suspending jury trials for the 9th Circuit, 8th District and Probate Courts until a tentative date of Monday, Feb. 22. The decision to suspend the trials is due to "a significant increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, reaching record levels since the beginning of the pandemic."
KENT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy